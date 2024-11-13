13 officials including invigilators arrested in Siaya after police discovered pre-filled KCSE Maths paper

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 12 – Police in Siaya are holding 13 teachers after their arrest on Monday over examinations malpractice during the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

The thirteen teachers, including nine invigilators were picked up at Nyamninia Secondary School in Gem Yala sub-county.

According to a police report, the arrests came after Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) officials reported suspicious behavior among candidates sitting for Mathematics Paper 2.

During a search, conducted by a multi agency officials who visited the school, discovered candidates in possession of photocopied answers.

“Four copies were retrieved from supervisor Isaac Wesonga, with more found on students attempting to hide or destroy the evidence,” read part of the police report.

Authorities believe a coordinated cheating effort was underway, involving both candidates and school personnel.

The detainees, including the school’s exam supervisor, a Board of Management teacher, the centre manager, and deputy, are being held at Yala Police Station and are expected in court to face charges.

The arrests came in the wake of Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba’s call to the Judiciary to expedite the prosecution of those found guilty of exam misconduct.

The CS warned that delays may encourage repeat offenses.

“Prolonged investigations and prosecutions often result in repeated cases of malpractice,” he said.

“We have asked the judiciary to help ensure that prosecution is swift. Investigations and prosecutions sometimes take so long that people forget what happened, and they continue repeating the same mistakes”.

Ogamba added that the government would penalize individual offenders rather than canceling results for entire centers or schools.

