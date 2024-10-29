Sakaja’s Universal School Meal Program Boosts Enrolment by 34%

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 29 -Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson’s universal school meal program, Dishi Na County, has led to a remarkable 34% increase in enrolments at public primary schools and Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) centers.

The governor highlighted that the subsidized school meal initiative has effectively alleviated hunger among schoolchildren, positively impacting enrolment over the past year.

“By reducing hunger among the schoolchildren, we have demonstrated the impact—enrolment has increased by more than 34%,” said Governor Sakaja during a ministerial meeting on the Universal School Meals Coalition in Nairobi.

For instance, at Umoja One Primary School, enrolment surged from 1,650 to 2,552, representing an increase of over 900 pupils, thanks to Dishi Na County. Before the program’s implementation, the total population in public primary schools stood at 210,000, but it has now risen to over 316,000, marking an increase of more than 106,000 pupils.

Sakaja emphasized that the school meal initiative aims to secure the future of the younger generation through education by keeping them in school and ensuring they receive proper nutrition.

Launched in August 2023, Dishi Na County initially benefited about 80,000 pupils across 45 schools in its first phase. The program has since expanded its reach to over 310,000 learners in 230 public schools throughout the city. So far, 30 million meals have been served in 2024.

Meals are distributed using a hub-and-spoke model, with 17 central kitchens established across the city’s sub-counties to prepare and distribute hot, nutritious meals to nearby schools. “These central kitchens have become the backbone of a network dedicated to serving affordable, nutritious meals to children. Our meals adhere to the highest safety standards because our children deserve nothing less,” stated Sakaja.

The program is designed to be accessible to all families, with parents paying a nominal fee of KSh 5, facilitated through a tap-to-eat electronic system embedded in an NFC device wristwatch.

Sakaja reaffirmed, “No child is pulled out of the school line because the watch wallet doesn’t have the KSh 5.” For those unable to afford even this nominal fee, the county government covers the costs.

