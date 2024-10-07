Connect with us

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

DP Gachagua to Defend Himself in Parliament Against Impeachment Allegations

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has confirmed that he will appear in Parliament on Tuesday to defend himself against impeachment allegations.

Gachagua, addressing a news conference from his official Karen residence, described the accusations as “outrageous” and vowed to clear his name during the hearing with MPs.

“These are outrageous accusations that have no basis and are sheer propaganda. It has nothing to do with any breaches of the constitution,” he said.

The impeachment motion, tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, accuses Gachagua of gross misconduct, violations of the Constitution, and breaches of both Kenyan and international law.

The case has generated significant public interest, with many waiting to see how the proceedings unfold.

Gachagua expressed confidence in the legal process and reiterated his commitment to serving the people of Kenya. “I will be in Parliament tomorrow to set the record straight,” he said, urging calm as the situation develops.

He expressed regret that the impeachment plot would undermine the mandate given to him and President William Ruto by voters.

“Kenyans woke up early and voted for us. 7.2 million Kenyans made their choice and elected me with the President,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua accused the motion’s sponsor, Mutuse, of being used to spread “lies” and lamented that state machinery had been deployed to coerce and intimidate Members of Parliament into supporting his ouster.

“Rules of natural justice demand that no man should be condemned unheard,” he said.

