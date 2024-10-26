Connect with us

CS Mutua oversees interviews for thousands of Kenyans seeking jobs in Qatar

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Thousands of hopeful Kenyans gathered Friday morning at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) as Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua oversaw interviews for employment opportunities in Qatar.

The recruitment, a result of recent negotiations led by President William Ruto, aims to place 8,000 Kenyans in the Gulf nation’s hospitality, service, construction, and technical sectors.

The interviews, which commenced Friday, will run until Sunday, with hospitality and service job applicants congregating at the KICC and those vying for technical positions heading to Kabete National Polytechnic.

Mutua emphasized that applicants will not be required to pay any interview fees, and for successful candidates, the Qatari firm will cover travel expenses. Candidates will, however, be responsible for acquiring personal documents such as medical certificates and passports.

This large-scale recruitment drive follows discussions between Mutua and a high-level Qatari delegation led by Saeed Samikh, Qatar’s Minister for Labour, aimed at strengthening and expanding labor opportunities for Kenyans in Qatar.

This new wave of recruitment intends to move beyond unskilled labor, opening doors for Kenyans with technical and skilled expertise.

“We want to ensure that Kenyans with the right skills can capitalize on international opportunities,” Dr. Mutua stated, underscoring the government’s focus on skilled labor exports.

The bilateral talks also set the stage for a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will amend the 2012 labor agreement.

Under the anticipated MoU, skilled Kenyans will have a more accessible pathway to work in Qatar, diversifying Kenya’s labor export profile.

In a move expected to simplify migration processes, the Qatari government is also preparing to establish a visa center in Nairobi.

This facility aims to streamline visa applications, making it easier for Kenyans to secure employment and facilitating their transition to Qatar.

