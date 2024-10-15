City Hall transformation ends long queues to boost efficiency

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Nairobi residents no longer have to endure the long waits and chaotic queues that once plagued City Hall.

Since Governor Sakaja Johnson took office, significant changes have been made to streamline service delivery.

According to Rosemary Kariuki, Nairobi’s County Executive in charge of Inclusivity, Public Participation, and Customer Service, the introduction of the Unified Business Permit and online accessibility of county services have drastically reduced the queues that once stretched over 300 meters.

“The Governor introduced the Unified Business Permit, meaning Nairobians no longer need to move from one department to another seeking licenses, health approvals, and business permits. This caused much of the previous chaos and long lines. Nowadays, you can get your permit from the comfort of your home,” Kariuki explained.

The transformation of City Hall Annex from a place of disarray into an efficient public service hub has been another major contributor to the improvement.

“City Hall Annex had been left in a state of neglect, with outdated facilities and a challenging working environment for staff. The renovations have taken into account the needs of persons with disabilities,” Kariuki added.

These efforts have paid off significantly, with the county recording its highest-ever revenue collection since devolution—KSh 12.8 billion in the financial year ending in 2024.

The digitization of revenue collection has streamlined the process, contributing to this success. Kariuki expressed optimism for the future:

“The decision to transform City Hall Annex by the Governor signals a brighter future for public services in the city.”

James Wanduru, a car wash and liquor store owner in Utawala, says the introduction of a unified business permit has helped him save both time and money when applying for licenses.

“I no longer need to go to City Hall to get my licenses. I can apply and pay for them online from the comfort of my home, then print them out,” Wanduru said.

