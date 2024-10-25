339 murder cases reported this year so far, police say

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 25- A total of 339 murder cases have so far been recorded in the country in 2024 compared to the previous two years.

According to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, this is a slight increase from the 336 cases reported last year.

While raising concern over the rising cases, Kanja urged Kenyans to report any suspicious activities.

“The attention of the National Police Service is drawn to the disturbing patterns of murder cases reported to the Police in the past two months,” Kanja said.

He said investigations into other murder cases reported in recent days are ongoing.

This comes after media reports indicate a rise in abduction and murder cases in different parts of the country.

Recently, Willis Onyango Aiyeko, a human resource manager at the Wells Fargo body was found in Mungowere stream in Khwisero, Kakamega County which was initially reported missing at Siaya Police Station on October 21.

Kanja further said the body suspected to be that of Dela Ward MCA in Wajir county, Yusuf Hussein, who went missing on September 13, 2024, in Makadara Nairobi is not that of the said ward rep.

“Based on DNA samples from the body and the mother of the MCA, the post-mortem analysis by Kemri and Government Chemist have not matched, and concluded that the body is not for the said MCA,” he said

He said DCI Wajir will open an inquest for the body while Makadara DCI will continue with the investigations into the MCA’s case.

On the murders of a family of three in Eastleigh, Kanja said the bodies are awaiting autopsy on Friday.

Dahabo Daud Said, 38, Amina Abdirashid Dahir, 22, and Nusayba Abdi Mohammed,13, were murdered and their bodies dumped in different locations.

This led to Eastleigh residents staging protests on Thursday demanding justice for three locals brutally murdered by unknown assailants, leading to a complete shutdown of businesses in the area.

Kanja said there’s another case of James Nyaata Onchiri, 62, an advocate in Kajiado county that is still under investigations.

He said five suspects appeared before court for custodial orders and the investigating team was granted five days till October 28, 2024, to conclude investigations.

He said that Seth Nyakio Njeri, a 23-year-old girl whose body was discovered in her friend’s house on October 14, 2024 at Blessing Building in Biafra Estate, Thika town, died of asphyxia due to manual strangulation and smothering.

About The Author