Treasury urged to expedite disbursement of funds to counties

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Sep 12 – Kakamega Governor, who is also the Chair of the Finance Committee at the Council of Governors, Fernandes Barasa has called on the National Treasury to accelerate the disbursement of funds to counties, highlighting that the delayed payments continue to hinder the implementation of crucial development projects.



Speaking during the pass-out ceremony for newly recruited county marshals, Barasa emphasized the financial strain faced by counties due to the delayed release of funds from the central government.



He urged the Treasury to act promptly in releasing the money to ensure the smooth execution of county projects aimed at improving livelihoods.



During the ceremony, held at Kakamega Agricultural Show Ground, the Governor also addressed the role of the newly graduated county marshals, particularly in enforcing revenue collection.



He disclosed that many of the marshals will be deployed to work in the revenue department to assist in improving the county’s revenue collection and help Kakamega meet its financial targets.



The governor presided over the graduation of 200 marshals who have now officially joined the county workforce.

