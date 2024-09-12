KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Sep 12 – Kakamega Governor, who is also the Chair of the Finance Committee at the Council of Governors, Fernandes Barasa has called on the National Treasury to accelerate the disbursement of funds to counties, highlighting that the delayed payments continue to hinder the implementation of crucial development projects.
Speaking during the pass-out ceremony for newly recruited county marshals, Barasa emphasized the financial strain faced by counties due to the delayed release of funds from the central government.
He urged the Treasury to act promptly in releasing the money to ensure the smooth execution of county projects aimed at improving livelihoods.
During the ceremony, held at Kakamega Agricultural Show Ground, the Governor also addressed the role of the newly graduated county marshals, particularly in enforcing revenue collection.
He disclosed that many of the marshals will be deployed to work in the revenue department to assist in improving the county’s revenue collection and help Kakamega meet its financial targets.
The governor presided over the graduation of 200 marshals who have now officially joined the county workforce.
NATIONAL NEWS
Treasury urged to expedite disbursement of funds to counties
KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Sep 12 – Kakamega Governor, who is also the Chair of the Finance Committee at the Council of Governors, Fernandes Barasa has called on the National Treasury to accelerate the disbursement of funds to counties, highlighting that the delayed payments continue to hinder the implementation of crucial development projects.
Popular
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – President William Ruto on Wednesday witnessed the handover of public assets worth Sh28 billion recovered by the Ethics and...
Kenya
The workers took part in the industrial action over a move by the government to lease JKIA to Adani company group of India.
NATIONAL NEWS
This appointment follows ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga's decision to step back from leadership duties to focus on his campaign for the African Union...
NATIONAL NEWS
Passaris also criticized Kenyans for being quick to "scream and make noise" without fully understanding issues.
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11- The Education Ministry has rolled out a multiagency inspection exercise of all public and private schools to ensure compliance with...
NATIONAL NEWS
The ferries, known to suffer from mechanical issues, are jeopardizing the lives of passengers crossing from North Coast to South Coast.
Aviation
The strike affected operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Moi International Airport in Mombasa, and Eldoret International Airport, disrupting both domestic and international...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has challenged the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) to provide accurate weather forecasts at all...