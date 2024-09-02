Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja dismisses impeachment claims

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has dismissed claims of an impending impeachment, asserting that his administration remains focused on delivering its promises to the people of Nairobi. Speaking at the opening of a “Dishi na County” kitchen in Umoja, Sakaja rubbished the rumors as baseless distractions.

“We have delivered 17 kitchens across 17 sub-counties,” the Governor said, emphasizing his commitment to the city’s development. “We will not be distracted by naysayers. Our focus is on delivering what we promised.”

Sakaja also addressed the speculation circulating in some media outlets, suggesting that a motion to impeach him is in the works. He urged his executive team to ignore the rumors and concentrate on service delivery.

“We have a mandate, and we don’t have time for rumors. Our priority is to work for our people, not to engage in gossip,” Sakaja reiterated.

The Governor also dismissed reports that he had been removed from President William Ruto’s jet bound for China, clarifying that he had been engaged with project launches and was not scheduled to travel.

“Which plane are people talking about? I was supposed to be in Umoja today, not in China. Those are just rumors,” Sakaja remarked.

The Governor praised the ongoing cooperation between President Ruto and Raila Odinga, noting that his administration has operated successfully despite having a minority in the county assembly.

“Many were skeptical about my decision to work with the opposition, but now it’s clear that we have a national government of inclusivity that will deliver. We fully support that,” he said.

Several Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) present, led by Umoja MCA Mark Ronaldo, echoed the Governor’s sentiments, urging the county executive to prioritize service delivery and dismissing the impeachment rumors.

“This is not Meru County; we will not impeach our Governor,” said Korogocho MCA Absalom Odhiambo, an Azimio coalition member. “If anything, before we consider impeachment, those in the executive who are underperforming should go home first,” added Ronaldo.

The Governor’s comments come amidst a flurry of media speculation regarding his position, though he remains steadfast in his administration’s goals.

