August 30, 2023 | President William Ruto speaks at the thanksgiving service of Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi in Sidindi, Ugunja/PCS

AGRICULTURE

Ruto urges rice farmers to utilize modern mill to boost production

The new mill has a capacity of milling 4 tons per hour as compared to the old mill which was fully mechanical.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 1 — President William Ruto has asked rice farmers in Western Kenya to take advantage of the modern rice milling machine at the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) Kibos site to boost rice production in the region.

While launching the machine on Saturday at the end of his four-day tour in the Nyanza region, President Ruto said the machine will rejuvenate the sector in the region.

He said 6,000 farmers will have the opportunity to have their rice milled and packaged at the new machine.

The President said there will now be no need for farmers to take their paddy rice to Uganda for milling.

“The new machine will help our farmers to maximize on their rice, no need to hustle to have paddy taken across the border,” he said.

In the recent past, farmers were selling their un-milled rice to brokers, who exploited them despite putting much effort in framing.

4-ton per hour

The new mill has a capacity of milling 4 tons per hour as compared to the old mill which was fully mechanical.

LBDA Managing Director Wycliffe Ochiaga says the new machine bought at Sh75 million will spur growth in the region.

“This machine was bought in the last financial year through the exchequer and it was acquired from India,” he said.

Ochiaga said the new mill will enhance efficiency and spur productivity.

The first machine at the mill was installed in 1996 with an installation capacity of 3.5 tons per hour.

“Mr. President, this machine will help us to add value to our rice,” said Ochiaga.

He noted that through the machine, they will produce chicken and fish feeds from the rice husk.

Ochiaga further appreciated the national government for the release of Sh. 100 million in the last financial year to mob up the paddy rice within the region.

“For us to achieve optimum production, we have the proposal of automating our packaging process and also to support farmers in terms of land preparation and harvesting to mechanize the process,” he said.  

