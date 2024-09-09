Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mutua was escorted to Embu Police Station, where he is being held pending arraignment/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

NCIC arrests Kitui MCA for hatespeech amid farmer-herder clashes

Jeremiah Mutua, the MCA for Nguni Ward, was detained for allegedly committing the offense of ethnic contempt, contrary to Section 62(1) of the NCIC Act No. 12 of 2008.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 — A member of the Kitui County Assembly (MCA) was on Sunday apprehended in Mwingi by officials from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) on hate speech allegations.

Jeremiah Mutua, the MCA for Nguni Ward, was detained for allegedly committing the offense of ethnic contempt, contrary to Section 62(1) of the NCIC Act No. 12 of 2008.

According to police, the arresting officers encountered resistance from members of the public who attempted to stop his arrest.

“He was apprehended at Miyuni Apostolic Church with some resistance from rowdy residents during the arrest,” read a police report obtained by Capital news.

Authorities revealed that the MCA had earlier issued an ultimatum to camel herders, giving them 24 hours to vacate “Kamba land” in the areas of Sosoma, Mwanzele, and Ukasi, threatening to send in his “rescue team” if they failed to comply.

Following the arrest, Mutua was escorted to Embu Police Station, where he is being held pending arraignment.

The situation escalated shortly after the arrest, with the MCA’s supporters blocking sections of the Thika-Garissa highway in protest, disrupting traffic in Nguni and Ukasi.

Police later intervened and managed to clear the road, restoring normalcy in the area.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NCIC summons Maalim amid rage over remarks on ‘treasonous’ protest

Maalim, who once served as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, has been on the receiving end on social media platforms after he reportedly...

July 10, 2024

County News

NCIC in bid to have counties renamed citing ‘ethnic-based’ identities

The targeted counties include Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Nandi, Kisii, Turkana, Embu, Samburu, Taita Taveta, West Pokot, and Elgeyo Marakwet.

May 28, 2024

County News

Kericho, Kisumu ink NCIC-mediated peace deal on Sondu town

The deal seeks to tame ethnic clashes at the Kisumu-Kericho border, which has led to loss of lives and property in the recent past.

May 4, 2024

Africa

Prevalence of hate speech, incitement threat to global peace: Rwanda

Speaking Thursday during the Conference on the 30th Commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, Ambassador Ngoga warned that these phenomena pose...

April 5, 2024

County News

Natembeya wanted by NCIC over ethnic contempt against minority Sabaot

Natembeya is also accused of directing targeted hate messages towards his Deputy, Philomena Kapkory, who hails from the minority Sabaot community.

November 20, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

NCIC denies plans to ban controversial ‘Tugege’ phrase denoting cluelessness

The commission distanced itself from allegations of a looming ban and urged the public to disregard them.

September 27, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Cohesion Commission cautions against Azimio-led cessation calls

NCIC encouraged the aggrieved parties to seek out dialogue and a peaceful and cohesive way of addressing their concerns.

June 1, 2023

Top stories

Sudi in trouble for insulting Luos as Lawyer petitions NCIC

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 3 – Kapeseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi is in trouble for insulting the Luo community over recent demonstrations that rocked the...

April 3, 2023