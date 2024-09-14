Kenya to Launch Tree Planting Reward Scheme to Boost Forest Cover

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – President William Ruto’s administration is considering a reward scheme for Kenyans who actively promote tree planting,as part of the broader effort to plant 15 billion trees by 2027.

Speaking at the Green Africa “Plant Your Age” campaign, Susan Boit, representing Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, emphasized the government’s commitment to increasing forest cover.

Boit highlighted that the government is exploring a recognition and reward scheme to encourage citizens to participate in the initiative.

“We are thinking of a scheme in terms of recognition and rewarding Kenyans, but let us own it as Kenyans because at the end of the day, that tree will help you,” she said.

Boit spoke during the unofficial launch of “Plant Your Age Day,” a symbolic tree-planting initiative where individuals plant trees equivalent to their age.

The Ministry of Environment and Forestry is also leveraging digital tools to track individual contributions.

A mobile application, Jaza Miti, available on both iPhone and Android platforms, allows users to register and monitor their tree-planting activities, which will serve as a basis for rewards.

With the rainy season approaching, the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has urged citizens across all 47 counties to plant trees.

KFS Kiambu Chief Peter Ng’ang’a stressed the importance of forest restoration as a means to combat climate change and protect communities.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Forest restoration is an investment which should be taken with a lot of seriousness.Restoration will help us deal with the adverse effects of climate change,”he said.

Ecopreneur and Green Initiative leader Isaac Kalua Green called on Kenyans to turn their birthdays into tree-planting days.

“Every Kenyan and every one in the continent of Africa because this intiative has gone beyond our borders.Your Birthday is plant your age day,if you take the responsibility you must take it’s going to change our world,”he said.

The initiative encourages individuals to plant trees according to their age, contributing not only to environmental restoration but also providing opportunities for financial gain through carbon credits.

“By planting your age, individuals and communities not only contribute towards a greener planet but also tap into sustainable income sources. Every tree planted propels one towards financial independence,” Kalua explained.

Speaking at the Green Africa “Plant Your Age” campaign, Susan Boit, representing Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, emphasized the government’s commitment to increasing forest cover.

Boit highlighted that the government is exploring a recognition and reward scheme to encourage citizens to participate in the initiative.

“We are thinking of a scheme in terms of recognition and rewarding Kenyans, but let us own it as Kenyans because at the end of the day, that tree will help you,” she said.

Boit spoke during the unofficial launch of “Plant Your Age Day,” a symbolic tree-planting initiative where individuals plant trees equivalent to their age.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Ministry of Environment and Forestry is also leveraging digital tools to track individual contributions.

A mobile application, Jaza Miti, available on both iPhone and Android platforms, allows users to register and monitor their tree-planting activities, which will serve as a basis for rewards.

With the rainy season approaching, the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has urged citizens across all 47 counties to plant trees.

KFS Kiambu Chief Peter Ng’ang’a stressed the importance of forest restoration as a means to combat climate change and protect communities.

“Forest restoration is an investment which should be taken with a lot of seriousness.Restoration will help us deal with the adverse effects of climate change,”he said.

Ecopreneur and Green Initiative leader Isaac Kalua Green called on Kenyans to turn their birthdays into tree-planting days.

“Every Kenyan and every one in the continent of Africa because this intiative has gone beyond our borders.Your Birthday is plant your age day,if you take the responsibility you must take it’s going to change our world,”he said.

The initiative encourages individuals to plant trees according to their age, contributing not only to environmental restoration but also providing opportunities for financial gain through carbon credits.

“By planting your age, individuals and communities not only contribute towards a greener planet but also tap into sustainable income sources. Every tree planted propels one towards financial independence,” Kalua explained.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author