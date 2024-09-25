Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court certifies as urgent petition seeking recall of IG Kanja as Omtatah accuses Ruto of ‘handpicking’ him

Omtatah, alongside fellow petitioners Eliud Karanja Matindi and Magare Gikenyi, argues that President William Ruto violated the constitution by “handpicking” Kanja

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25- The High Court has certified as urgent a petition filed by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, seeking to suspend the appointment of Douglas Kanja as Inspector-General (IG) of the National Police Service (NPS).

Omtatah, alongside fellow petitioners Eliud Karanja Matindi and Magare Gikenyi, argues that President William Ruto violated the constitution by “handpicking” Kanja for the role, bypassing the required competitive recruitment process.

Milimani High court Judge Bahati Mwamuye issued a conservatory order directing the respondents to collect, collate, and preserve all relevant information, documentation, and materials regarding Kanja’s suitability, nomination, vetting, approval, and appointment as Inspector-General.

Kanja was sworn in as the IG on September 19, after President Ruto appointed him. However, the petitioners contend that the nomination was unconstitutional.

Justice Mwamuye stated that his preliminary assessment of the application revealed “grave allegations” and noted that hearing the case promptly was in the public interest.

 “The Application be and is hereby certified urgent and it shall be heard on a priority basis,” he ordered.

The court further directed that the petitioners serve the petition and court order on the respondents and interested parties by close of business on September 24.

The respondents, including the Attorney General, the National Assembly, the Senate, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, and the National Police Service Commission (NPSC), were instructed to file their responses by October 4.

Additionally, the petitioners were granted the opportunity to file rejoinders by October 11, if necessary.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The case is scheduled for a hearing on October 15, at 10:00 a.m., during which the court will issue further orders and directions.

The petition also lists several interested parties, including the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), the Police Reforms Working Group, and the Katiba Institute, reflecting the broad interest in the legal challenge to Kanja’s appointment.

Justice Mwamuye emphasized that the timelines set by the court must be strictly adhered to by all parties involved.

 “The timelines set out above shall be strictly applied and enforced,” he ordered.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC audit on Inua Jamii scheme uncovers cash transfers to deceased persons

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – An audit by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has unveiled cash transfers to deceased persons and pensioners over deserving...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC arrests imposter posing as Nairobi County Secretary’s PA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a man accused of impersonating a senior Nairobi County official and...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua challenges African nations to hasten AI adoption

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has challenged African countries to hasten adoption of Artificial Intelligence for it is a critical...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MoH, counties to implement robust workplace mental wellness plan for medics

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa says the Ministry is working with County Governments to implement a robust workplace mental...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NGAOs to spearhead UHC registration, Kindiki Says

Kindiki highlighted the vast network and grassroots reach of NGAOs as vital for mobilizing citizens to register for the UHC program.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Chimera tables bill to legalize muratina, mnazi, busaa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – You may soon freely enjoy a traditional drink of your liking if the senate approves a bill now before...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Health Ministry rolls out free Hormonal IUD contraceptives in public health facilities

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 24 – The Ministry of Health has rolled out free Hormonal Intrauterine Devices (IUDs), a contraceptive method often prescribed to women...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

How 51,000 new students risk missing exams in fund model

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Fifty percent of learners admitted and placed in universities might not complete their education due to non remittance of...

5 hours ago