Fortified Whole Grain Alliance Launched to Reach 10 Million People by 2025

KIGALI, RWANDA | Sep 7 ― At the 2024 Africa Food Systems Conference Summit, hosted by the Government of Rwanda and the AFS Forum Partner’s group, the Fortified Whole Grain Alliance (FWGA) was officially launched with an ambitious goal of reaching 10 million people across seven countries by 2025.

The initiative will focus on fortified whole grain solutions in Kenya, Rwanda, Benin, Burundi, Egypt, Ghana, and Nigeria.

The FWGA is a coalition of food system stakeholders, supported by The Rockefeller Foundation, Novo Nordisk Foundation, and Canada’s International Development Research Centre (IDRC), alongside core partners like the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), DSM-Firmenich, and Boston Consulting Group.

Currently, active programs are running in Kenya, Rwanda, and Burundi, focusing on fortified whole-grain maize. Expansion plans include Ghana, Nigeria, and Benin, where efforts will target parboiled unpolished rice, and Egypt, where whole wheat flour will be prioritized.

“The launch of FWGA marks a critical step in fighting global malnutrition and building sustainable food systems. We aim to increase the availability of fortified whole grains by 50% in institutional markets and 25% in consumer markets by 2032,” said David Kamau, Managing Director of FWGA.

This initiative seeks to promote the consumption of fortified whole grains to combat malnutrition and promote sustainable food systems. Hon. Jean Claude Musabyimana of Rwanda’s Ministry of Local Government emphasized the collective power of governments, private sectors, nonprofits, and communities in ensuring that fortified whole grains become a household staple for future generations.

Roy Steiner, Senior Vice President for Food at The Rockefeller Foundation, highlighted that investing in fortified whole grains is an investment in the health and future of vulnerable communities, aligning with The Rockefeller Foundation’s commitment to equity and sustainability.

Fortified whole grains offer multiple benefits, including six to seven times more nutritional value than refined grains, without increasing production costs. This shift also supports environmental sustainability, as fortified whole grains require less water, land, and pesticides, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The FWGA launch, which took place on the sidelines of the Africa Food Systems Conference Summit, also discussed the impact of fortified foods on public health and development, with FWGA poised to contribute to Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those focused on zero hunger and good health.

