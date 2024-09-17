China takes top spot at global skills competition: China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, China, Sep 17 — The closing ceremony of WorldSkills Lyon 2024 transformed into a sea of celebration as China claimed the top spot in the competition. Meanwhile, the city of Shanghai proudly accepted the competition flag from Lyon, as it prepares to host the next edition of the event in 2026.

China emerged as the lead nation at the 47th WorldSkills Competition, securing 36 gold, nine silver and four bronze medals, cementing its leadership in the global vocational skills arena.

The event, held at the OL Stadium in Lyon, France, concluded on Sunday, with the final medal tally announced during the closing ceremony. Team China wins the gold medal for mechatronics at WorldSkills Lyon 2024 on Sunday, while Team South Korea and Team Japan take joint silver. [Photo provided to China Daily]

In the Manufacturing Team Challenge, competitors Lu Yanlin, Zhan Xianda and Ma Jiajia were honored with the Best of Nation award. Additionally, in the Industry 4.0 skill discipline, Lu Junwei and Xie Huiyuan earned the prestigious Albert Vidal Award, which recognizes the competitor with the highest overall points across all skill competitions. This marks the second time China has claimed this prestigious accolade.

Among the gold medalists were Fan Canhao and Jiang Jiajun, who triumphed in the Autonomous Mobile Robotics discipline. Reflecting on their success, Fan said, “I am extremely happy to have won this gold medal for China and to bring honor to the country, especially since the win was somewhat unexpected.”

Jiang added, “The biggest takeaway is that international competitions are quite different from domestic selections. We’ll definitely review this experience and prepare for the next WorldSkills in Shanghai, focusing on adaptability, time management and attention to detail.” The Chinese flag waves proudly amidst the vibrant crowd during the closing ceremony of WorldSkills Lyon 2024. [Photo by Wang Mingjie/China Daily]

A significant highlight of the evening was the ceremonial handover of the WorldSkills flag. China’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping and Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng accepted the flag from the WorldSkills Lyon 2024 organizing committee. This marked the official start of the “China era” and the “Shanghai chapter” of WorldSkills, as Shanghai prepares to host the 48th competition in 2026.

Shanghai also put on a captivating cultural performance during the ceremony, blending modern and traditional elements, and setting an inspiring tone for the next competition. Shanghai puts on a captivating performance during the closing ceremony of WorldSkills Lyon 2024, setting an inspiring tone for the next edition of the competition, to be held in Shanghai in 2026. [Photo by Wang Mingjie/China Daily]

Chris Humphries, president of WorldSkills, addressed the assembled champions, saying, “You are the changemakers. You are the people who will now go out into the world, shaping it and finding new solutions to the challenges we face. We need your creativity, your bold ambition, and your exceptional skills. Go forward knowing we believe in you and want you to thrive.”

The weeklong competition, which began on Sept 11, saw over 1,600 participants from 69 countries and regions competing across 59 skill disciplines within six major categories. Chinese competitor Bao Fangtao takes part in the bricklaying contest at the WorldSkills 2024 vocational competition, held at the Eurexpo Lyon exhibition center in Chassieu, France, on Wednesday. JEFF PACHOUD/AFP

This year marked China’s seventh participation in the biennial event. The Chinese delegation, composed of 68 contestants with an average age of 22, fielded entries in all skill categories, the largest number of entries by any nation at the event.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security sent a congratulatory message to the Chinese delegation, praising their exceptional achievements and extending heartfelt thanks to all members of the team.

Known as the “Olympics of Skills”, WorldSkills is a global competition that not only showcases professional talent but also serves as a platform for participants to exchange knowledge, experience and technological innovations.

