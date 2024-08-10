Connect with us

NACADA calls for urgent inquiry into alcohol enemas trend

Alcohol enemas, also called butt chugging or boofing, is the introduction of alcohol into the body through the rectum.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 — The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has called for urgent inquiry into reported cases of alcohol enemas amid concerns over its increasing popularity.

NACADA cationed in a statement on Friday that the practice poses serious health risks due to very rapid absorption of alcohol into bloodstream.

Alcohol enemas, also called butt chugging or boofing, is the introduction of alcohol into the body through the rectum.

NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa said recent media reports suggesed Kenyan youths were increasingly adopting alcohol enemas.

“This trend, if indeed factual, poses enormous health concerns and calls for an urgent inquiry by relevant stakeholders,” Omerikwa said.

Rectum damage

He said the dangers of alcohol enemas include alcohol poisoning which can appear as confusion, vomiting, seizures, slow or irregular breathing, hypothemia or unconsciousness.

Omerikwa added that it can also lead to rectum or colon damage and direct contact of alcohol with delicate tissues in the rectum could lead to severe health problems.

He added that direct contact of alcohol with delicate tissues in the rectum can also lead to severe health problems, including ulcers and rectal bleeding.

“The heightened rate of absorption may cause sudden unconsciousness, respiratory failure, or even death,” the NACADA executive cautioned.

“There is also an increased risk of infection, including inflammation, tears in the mucosal lining, and hepatitis, as well as a lack of control over dosage, which can lead to severe dehydration and impaired judgment, resulting in risky behavior,” he said.

Omerikwa said alcohol dependence and addiction to alcohol in such a manner is more potent and a faster gateway to alcohol use disorder.

He urged the urged the youth and all individuals to avoid such dangerous practices.

“Cognizant that social media is a powerful communication medium that can be used to promote new emerging, unconventional and harmful ways of substance use, NACADA calls on all stakeholders to positively engage with the youth to avoid the spread of adverse information and consequent adoption of harmful practices,” Omerikwa appealed.

NACADA urged anyone facing challenges related to alcohol or drug abuse to seek help through their TOLL-FREE Helpline 1192, available 24 hours a day.

