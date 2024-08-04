My net worth is Sh600mn – Oparanya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Cooperatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary nominee Wycliffe Oparanya has revealed his net worth to be Sh 600 million.

Appearing in parliament on Sunday for vetting, Oparanya said his wealth was mainly immovable assets.

“It comprises only of buildings and houses,”he told MPs.

Oparanya’s political career began in earnest when he was elected as the Member of Parliament for the Butere constituency in 2002, representing the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

In 2008, Oparanya was appointed Minister for Planning, National Development, and Vision 2030 by then-President Mwai Kibaki, a position he held until 2013.

In 2013, following the establishment of devolved governments , Oparanya was elected as the first Governor of Kakamega County.

Oparanya has played an influential role in national politics.

He served as the Deputy Party Leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), under the leadership of Raila Odinga.

In 2020, Oparanya was elected as the Chairperson of the Council of Governors.

