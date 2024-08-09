Modi Calls for Normalcy and Minority Protection as Yunus Leads Bangladesh’s Interim Government

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW Delhi, India Aug 7 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of swiftly restoring normalcy and safeguarding the Hindu minority community as Professor Muhammad Yunus assumed leadership of Bangladesh’s interim government on Thursday.

In a post on X, PM Modi extended his congratulations to Yunus and expressed hope for a swift resolution to the ongoing unrest. “My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus as he takes on his new responsibilities. We look forward to an early return to stability, with a focus on ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority groups. India is committed to working alongside Bangladesh to realize the shared aspirations of our peoples for peace, security, and development,” Modi stated.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, renowned for founding Grameen Bank and his pioneering work in microcredit, was sworn in as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government following the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina stepped down amid escalating student-led protests that demanded an end to the quota system for government jobs, leading to widespread anti-government demonstrations.

At 84, Yunus took the oath during a ceremony in Dhaka, as the nation grappled with unrest that had forced Sheikh Hasina to flee to India.

Yunus, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his contributions to economic and social development, now faces the daunting tasks of restoring peace and preparing Bangladesh for new elections.

Bangladesh’s President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to Yunus, who will serve as chief advisor, a role equivalent to that of a prime minister, according to Al Jazeera. The swearing-in ceremony, held at the presidential palace in Dhaka, was attended by foreign diplomats, civil society members, leading business figures, and members of the former opposition party. However, no representatives from Sheikh Hasina’s party, the Awami League, were present.

Upon his return to Bangladesh earlier in the day, Yunus made a passionate appeal to his supporters, urging the nation to maintain calm and avoid violence. He stressed that the country’s future depends on restoring order and following the “path shown by students.”

“If you believe in me and trust my leadership, then ensure that no attacks occur anywhere in the country. This is our foremost responsibility,” Yunus declared during a crowded press briefing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon his arrival on Thursday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author