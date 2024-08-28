Deputy Governors Push for Constitutional Reforms Amid Strained Relations with County Bosses

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 28-Deputy Governors have intensified efforts to secure their roles in the Constitution, amid concerns that only five percent have a harmonious working relationship with their governors.

Appearing before the Senate Devolution and Intergovernmental Committee, the Deputy Governors’ Caucus detailed how the lack of clarity in the law regarding their functions has jeopardized their tenure.

Reuben Kamuri, Chairperson of the Deputy Governors Caucus and Laikipia Deputy Governor, narrated that despite their pivotal role in delivering electoral victories, they are often sidelined once in office.

“During the General Election, we are elected jointly, but when we come to office, we can no longer work together well despite the role we played to get here,” Kamuri said.

It was revealed that out of the 47 counties, fewer than ten—including Bungoma, Taita Taveta, Kilifi, Nandi, Machakos, and Kajiado—have cordial relationships between governors and their deputies.

In their proposals for the County Government Amendment Bill 2024, sponsored by Deputy Speaker Kathure Murungi, the caucus is demanding that Deputy Governors be appointed as Chairpersons of all County Government Sub-Committees.

They are also seeking amendments to ensure that Deputy Governors attend County Executive Committee meetings as members, with a mandatory three-day notice.

Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol decried his exclusion from cabinet meetings since his reinstatement after a failed impeachment attempt.

“Despite the Senate visiting Siaya County, I have never been invited to Cabinet meetings. One time, I tried to attend a meeting without an invitation, and the Governor unleashed goons on me,” Oduol said.

Elgeyo Marakwet Deputy Governor Gladys Cheserek noted that they are often forced to act at the whims of the county bosses due to undefined roles in the constitution.

“The role of Deputy Governor and Governor is not like a marriage where you have to look at feelings, smile, sit, and walk in a certain style. This is not a marriage; this is a government. In marriage, you can do some things to survive, but here we must focus on service delivery,” Cheserek emphasized.

The Deputy Governors have also proposed necessary budgetary provisions for the proper functioning of their offices, arguing that the legal vacuum has silenced them to avoid conflicts with Governors. Nandi Deputy Governor Yulita Mitei pointed out that some Deputy Governors are not even provided with official vehicles.

“In some cases, Deputy Governors are not informed of county meetings, and some of their roles are assigned to County First Ladies or CECs. Some Governors consider their Deputies as unnecessary appendages, yet they are both approved by IEBC to run,” Mitei said.

Cheserek further urged Senators to move swiftly to distinguish the office of the Deputy Governor from that of the Governor, saying, “Can it be rationalized so that we have value for money? Why do we have a Deputy Governor being paid Sh600,000 just for reading newspapers? We are not doing this for ourselves; it might not even benefit us, but it’s for posterity.”

The County Government Amendment Bill 2024 comes in the wake of political tensions between some Governors and their Deputies, notably in the counties of Siaya and Meru.

