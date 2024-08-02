CS nominee Tuys says she is worth Sh243mn

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Defence Cabinet Secretary nominee Soipan Tuya says she is worth Sh243 million.

Appearing before the National Assembly Appointments committee Thursday, Tuya indicated that this is up from her Sh156 million net worth when she assumed office as Environment and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary in 2022.

She explained that her wealth had been amassed through appreciation of assets and private business before she was fired when President Ruto dissolved the Cabinet last month.

When tasked to explain the over Sh87 million margin in less than two years, Tuya revealed that the properties that she owns had appreciated in value.

“Its largely appreciation of assets, private business, and one asset acquired within Nairobi,” she said.

Last year, Tuya as revealed her net worth was Sh156 million largely comprising of immovable assets such as houses.

“I have three homes, one in Nairobi, Narok and my village and vehicles. I have apartments in Narok and one in Nairobi. Two plots of land in Kitengela and also a dairy business,” Tuya disclosed.

She also said shares from the parliamentary cooperative society make up part of her net worth.

