CHINA DAILY

Beijing urges Manila to withdraw vessel: China Daily

Chinese law enforcement officers took controlling measures on Sunday to tackle intrusion into waters near Xianbin Reef by the Philippine vessel No 3002.

Published

BEIJING, China, Aug 27 — The China Coast Guard has confirmed that it implemented control measures against two Philippine coast guard vessels illegally intruding into waters near China’s Xianbin Reef in the South China Sea on Monday.

The Philippine vessels “kept trying in a dangerous way to approach the China Coast Guard vessels, which were sailing normally there”, and Manila rolled out media hype about what happened, the China Coast Guard said in a social media post.

Manila has frequently sent coast guard vessels and government ships to intrude into the waters around Xianbin Reef.

Lin Jian, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, warned on Monday that Manila is “attempting to provide supplies to the Philippine coast guard vessel that has anchored for a long period of time in the lagoon of Xianbin Reef, seeking to achieve a long-term presence”.

“This move by the Philippine side seriously infringes on China’s sovereignty, gravely violates the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and damages peace and stability in the South China Sea,” Lin said at a regular news conference in Beijing.

“China urges the Philippines to immediately stop provocations and infringement of (China’s) rights, and immediately withdraw the vessel concerned,” he said.

The spokesman emphasized that Xianbin Reef is part of China’s Nansha Islands.

Speaking of Sunday’s intrusion by the Philippine government vessels that ignored China’s resolute opposition and repeated warnings, Lin said, “The responsibility for causing the collision between the vessels of the two sides rests entirely with the Philippine side”.

The China Coast Guard took necessary measures to tackle the Philippine vessels in accordance with domestic and international laws, and “the on-site operation was professional, coolheaded and disciplined”, he said.

China will continue to take resolute and strong measures in accordance with the law to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and uphold the sanctity of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, Lin added.

