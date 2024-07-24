Ruto’s ‘broad-based’ Cabinet stirs fresh criticism

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 — President William Ruto’s decision to nominate four high-ranking members of the opposition ODM party has stirred fresh cricism with several commentetors terming it as anti-reform.

Senator Kisii County Richard Onyonka was among ctritics from within ODM, saying he expected the party to list conditions for joing the government.

He dismmissed the nomination of John Mbadi, Opiyo Wandayi, Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya as regratable.

“It is all about DEALS and sharing the LOOT!”

“This is how we have BROKEN OUR COUNTRY slowly and skillfully! Some of us will STAND to be COUNTED! I expected ODM to give the conditions why they are joining the government. They haven’t, so all shall move as it was before,” Onyonka stated.

Ruto, in a national address on Wednesday, nominated Mbadi as Treasury Cabinet Secretary. He designated Joho for Mining and Maritime Affiars, Wandayi (Energy) and Oparanya (Cooperatives.

President Ruto nominated back to Cabinet Salim Mvurya designating him for Investment Trade and Industry, Rebecca Miano (Tourism and Wildlife), Kipchumba Murkomen (Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports), Justin Muturi (Public Service) and Alfred Mutua (Labour and Social Protection.

He named Stella Lang’at his nominee for Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage.

Reacting to the announcement, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua who deputised ODM leader Raila Odinga as running mate in 2022 vowed sustained defiance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Let every person stand by the courage of their convictions #AlutaContinua,” Karua said.

Former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita said the nomination of the new Cabinet indicates a disconnect from reality.

“I can’t for the life of me surmise how this complete disconnection from reality came about,” Waita, an ally of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, commented.

‘Handchequeshakes’

“Is it a case of cognitive dissonance within ODM or what? From the frying pan into the fire. I pray for Kenya and I pray for our young people that they see the future they so genuinely deserve in this lifetime,” Waita said.

Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana told off Odinga for bagging yet another “handchequeshakes” as he has done with previous governments.

“Raila you are no longer BABA. The GENZEE-MILLENNIAL MOVEMENT is now the OFFICIAL OPPOSITION. Now you are in your fourth -Moi, Kibaki, Uhuru & Ruto – handchequeshake. Always hid in plain sight. May the blood and tears of the young haunt you all your life,” Kibwana said.

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir also expressed his frustration with some members of the opposition joining the Cabinet.

He said it is up to Kenyans to do the oversight job by holding the government to account.

“Now that ODM has joined the government, together with UDA (Kenya Kwanza), they now own the success or failure of Kenya Project! It is now left to Gen Z, Kalonzo Musyoka, the Media (thee yonder, the 4th Estate) and the High Court (Constitutional and Judicial Review Divisions) to be the loyal opposition to hold the government to account,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President Ruto has nominated 21 CSs for vetting by parliament in two batches.

The first batch included Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration), Alice Wahome (Lands, Public Works, Urban Development and Housing), and Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport).

Others were Dr Debra Mlongo Barasa (Health), Julius Migosi Ogamba (Education), Dr Andrew Mwihia Karanja (Agriculture and Livestock Development), Eric Muriithi Muuga (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation) and Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u (Information, Communication and Digital Economy).

Ruto nominated former Garissa Town MP Aden Duale to take up the Defence docket and designated Soipan Tuya for Environment.

About The Author