Qualifications Authority roots for conversion to an independent commission

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 — The Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) is seeking a framework to function as an independent Commission.

The Authority’s Strategic Plan 2023-2027 set for unveiling on Friday proposes clear guidelines and structures to ensure KNQA’s ability to operate independently.

KNQA said on Tuesday the proposed change will promote impartial decision-making and accountability.

The mandate of the Authority cuts across Basic, Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and University sub-sectors and which entails development and implementation of the Kenya National Qualifications Framework.

“This involves inter alia, establishing standards for recognising qualifications obtained in Kenya and outside Kenya; developing a system of competence, life-long learning and attainment of national qualifications; aligning the qualifications obtained in Kenya with global benchmarks in order to promote national and trans-national mobility of workers; strengthening the national quality assurance systems for national qualifications; and facilitating mobility and progression within education, training and career paths,” the agency said Tuesday ahead of launch by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu.

The Strategic Plan also outlines measures that the Authority will adopt in resource mobilization strategies among them advocating for increased annual funding from the exchequer to meet the huge mandate bestowed on the Authority.

The Authority has projected an allocation of Sh1,555 million against a requirement of Sh1,927.28 million resulting in a resource gap of Sh372.28 million.

In order for the Authority to achieve her mission and vision, this strategic plan has identified three strategic issues that include; quality and relevance; access, equity and inclusivity; governance and accountability.

KNQA’s plan seeks to improve access, equity and inclusivity through diverse pathways of qualification frameworks. The Authority said the strategic issue will be implemented through Mobility and Progression of Learners as the key result area.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Formulating national policies and standards on national qualifications is the mandate of KNQA, ensuring that by implementing robust frameworks and systems, the Authority upholds the highest standards of quality and relevance in education and training.”

KNQA identified three key result areas to include: Research and policies on national qualifications; Registration of Qualifications Awarding Institutions (QAIs) and qualifications; and National Qualifications Database.

“The Authority has identified three strategic goals in its plan to strengthen the nation’s qualification framework. The goals are; Improving the Quality and Relevance of Qualifications to align with industry and global standards, Enhancing Access, Equity, and Inclusivity within the system, and fortifying Governance and Accountability mechanisms,” reads the Strategic Plan.

KNQA said the plan will ensure the Authority establishes a robust qualification framework that fosters a skilled workforce, drives economic growth, and promotes social development.

To improve on quality and relevance of qualifications, KNQA will champion harmonisation of policies on national Qualifications, registration of QAIs and qualifications, and strengthening of Kenya National Qualifications Database.

The plan also seeks to enhance mobility and progression of learners through diverse pathways with the overral goal of improving access, equity and inclusivity,.

The plan highlighted KNQA’s contribution to the Fourth Medium-Term Plan (MTP) across various sectors.

In the field of education and training, KNQA aligns with the plan by reviewing the framework to accommodate quality qualifications in emerging education reforms Competency Based Education (CBE), Competency Based Education Training (CBET) and Micro Credential.

“KNQA collaborates with sports experts to register quality qualifications in different sports, tapping into the talents of the youth and strengthening the accreditation system,” KNQA Director General Alice Kande noted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“In agriculture and livestock, KNQA collaborates with experts to develop relevant qualifications that maximize production and comply with the framework requirement,” she added.

Kandie highlighted KNQA’s cooperation with industries to develop market-driven qualifications, ensuring a skilled and adaptable workforce for sustainable economic development in various sectors.

“This focus on supporting education reforms, sports development and agricultural productive and employment creations is in line with the Fourth MTP,” she stated.

KNQA Strategic Plan documented a total of 1,382 out of 6,441 qualifications registered in KNQF during the period under review.

The registration ensured that all educational and professional qualifications meet the required standards, providing a clear and credible framework for learners.

The Authority registered 31 Qualifications Awarding Institutions in the KNQF out of 122 mapped institutions. To ensure effective implementation of KNQF, the authority conducted Capacity Building to 84 Education and Training Institutions.

Additionally, a total of 100,532 learners were registered in the National Learners Records Database.

The Authority developed guidelines on Recognition, Equation, and Verification (REV).

The guidelines were used to conduct alignment and validation of Qualifications in the KNQF. A total of 11,454 Qualifications both from local and foreign institutions were validated and aligned to KNQF during the plan period.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author