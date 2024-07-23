Connect with us

Protected areas out of bounds to unauthorized persons, acting IG Kanja warns protestors

Kanja indicated that all areas listed under the Protected Areas Act Cap 204 Laws of Kenya will be out of bounds by any member of the public.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has maintained that no unauthorized person would be allowed to access protected areas ahead of planned Gen Zs demos in different parts of the country.

He singled out the protected areas listed under the Protected Areas Order (Legal Notice No. 9 of 2011) Second Schedule, including, the LPG Plant, the Bitumen Plant and Petroleum depots situated at the Embakasi Aviation Depot (JKIA).

“All unauthorized persons are hereby warned not to trespass protected areas,” he said.

The warning comes after protestors warned that they would match to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Tuesday’s protests.

Kanja stated that the Kenya Civil Aviation Act No. 21 of 2013 under Section 58, provides that any person who trespasses on any land forming part of a Government aerodrome or an aerodrome licensed under regulations made under the Act commits an offence punishable by law.

The police boss added that based on credible intelligence however, “there is no doubt” that the current demonstrations have become a haven for goons and criminal elements to loot and destroy property of other Kenyans.

He pointed out that the state of disorder that was witnessed in the country in the past weeks would have been avoided had protestors taken into consideration, the legal provision under the Public Order Act that requires organizers of protests or public procession to inform Police/regulating Officer in time, as read with the Constitution.

“We also appeal to all members of the public to remain vigilant in crowded areas and share any information that may assist us in detecting and preventing crime,” he said.

Kanja reiterated that any person that breaks the law will be dealt with, firmly and decisively in accordance with the law.

