President Ruto suspends consideration on CAS positions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – President William Ruto has suspended the consideration of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) positions following demands from protestors.

The head of state, speaking at State House Nairobi, asserted that this move aligns with the austerity measures necessitated by the suspension of the 2024 Finance Bill.

President Ruto emphasized the necessity of these changes, citing overwhelming feedback from Kenyans through nationwide demonstrations over the past three weeks.

“The decision to fill the position of Chief Administrative Secretaries is hereby suspended. The number of advisors in government will be reduced by 50 percent within the public service with immediate effect,” he stated.

In addition to suspending the CAS positions, Ruto disclosed that 47 State corporations with overlapping functions are set to be dissolved in accordance with the new austerity measures.

This move comes as a response to public pressure to scale down government wastage, with some quarters calling for a reorganization of the cabinet.

On Wednesday, President Ruto directed the National Treasury to review the Salaries and Remuneration Commission’s (SRC) 2023 Gazette Notice on the remuneration of State officers in the Executive, Senate, and Members of Parliament.

This directive follows the rejection of the Finance Bill and underscores the need for all arms of government to operate within their means due to anticipated fiscal constraints in the 2024/2025 Financial Year.

Statehouse spokesperson Hussein Mohamed highlighted President Ruto’s commitment to fiscal prudence.

“President William Ruto has directed the National Treasury to review the Gazette Notice dated August 9, 2023, from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) regarding the remuneration and benefits for State officers in the Executive of the National Government, the Senate, and National Assembly, in light of the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024,” read part of the statement.

