Njuri Ncheke declines to mediate Mwangaza, MCAs tiff despite court direction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 —The Njuri Ncheke says it will not mediate in the conflict between Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and Members of County Assembly (MCAs) despite a court direcion.

According to the council, it never sought to be enjoined in the impeachment motion against Mwangaza.

It stated that it should not be dragged into Meru political affairs.

“Let those who want to do politics desist from using Njuri Ncheke’s name. We are not in politics,” said the organization.

Mwangaza has been clouded in a series of impeachment motions, with a third attempt to oust her from office by Meru County Assembly MCAs.

The Meru High Court had on May 29 postponed the ruling on a petition seeking to halt the impeachment motion against her to August 20 to give room for talks through the Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism.

Justice Linus Kassan said the court would issue directions on August 20 to give room for dialogue before the Njuri Ncheke.

“To promote an active ADR, the ruling is deferred to August 20, 2024,” Kassan stated.

The judge directed the MCAs and the embattled governor to appear before the Njuri Ncheke Council with their counsels.

“That Njuri Ncheke Supreme Council of Ameru elders are hereby advised to submit their resolutions or lack of it between the parties herein not later than three weeks,” the judge stated.

