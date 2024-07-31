Connect with us

Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt ordered to pay Sh3mn to each of the 148 families of Garissa University terror attack victims

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – A constitutional court has awarded 148 families who lost their children during Garissa University college terrest terror attack in the year 2015.

The three judge bench said the government failed to control the attack despite intelligent information that the institution was to be attacked.

The court directed that each family that lost their children should be compensated Sh3 million each as a part of the violation their constitutional rights to live.

The judges in their judgement also ordered the government to pay damages to those who were insured numbering to 32 each should be paid Sh1.2 million and Sh6 million being the cost of treatment and trauma.

The court also found and held that the government violated section 241 by deploying the military to the scene without consulting the National Assembly.

