Sapit proposes adoption of implementation matrix to aid scrutiny of govt promises after protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has called on the government to develop an implementation matrix for promises made to Kenyans in response to recent protests.

In a statement to the media, Sapit urged President William Ruto to ensure the implementation process is publicized in the next one week to allow scrutiny.

“In view of these measures, the government must come up in the next one week with an implementation matrix of these demands and make it available for public scrutiny and monitoring,” he said.

He emphasized the need for President Ruto to suspend all public gatherings and prioritize addressing the demands of the Generation Z (GenZ) protesters to help restore calm in the country.

His remarks come as the government continues to appeal to the youth to halt the demonstrations and opt for dialogue instead.

Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura reiterated this plea, stating that President Ruto had already addressed many of the demands raised by the GenZ protesters, including the dismissal of Cabinet Secretaries.

“It is important to note that the grievances of the GenZ have been met by the government following the changes announced by the president, including the dismissal of Cabinet Secretaries. We urge the youth to embrace dialogue because the president has listened to them,” Mwaura said.

Despite these assurances, the fate of the multisectoral engagement aimed at ending the unrest remains uncertain.

The proposed six-day multi-sectoral convention, announced by President Ruto on July 9, failed to commence as the youth rejected the arrangements.

