67pc of Kenyans support dissolution of Cabinet by President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – 67 percent of Kenyans support the move by President William Ruto to dissolve cabinet, a new survey has revealed.

The study by Politrack Africa further showed that 71 percent of Kenyans want ministries to be reduced to at least 15 in the new changes set to be announced by the president.

”Key findings from the poll indicate that 67% of Kenyans applaud the dissolution of cabinet while 32% were not satisfied by the executive move. The executive order to end the Cabinet Secretaries tenure further inspired confidence in the president as expressed by 51.3% of respondents with a public discontent being expressed by a significant 32.8% calling for more reforms,” read the report by Politrack in part.

The constitution allows for a maximum of 22 cabinet secretaries.

President Ruto had in July 11 dismissed his entire Cabinet, following pressure from GenZ youths who demanded change.

“Upon reflection, listening keenly to what the people of Kenya have said and after a holistic appraisal of the performance of my Cabinet and its achievements and challenges, I have, in line with the powers given to me by Article 152(1) and 152(5)(b) of the Constitution and Section 12 of the Office of the Attorney-General Act, decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney-General from the Cabinet of the Republic of Kenya except the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs,” he said.

He pledged a raft of new changes including consolidating state departments with overlapping functions as part of austerity measures aimed at scaling down government expenditure.

