Section of Meru leaders distance themselves from Gachagua’s one man-one shilling- one vote push

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua ‘s quest to rally the Mt Kenya leaders behind the one man, one shilling one vote has yet again faced a setback.

This is following the move by a section of Meru leaders who distanced themselves from the revenue sharing formula.

Addressing a press conference in parliament buildings, the MPs insisted that the formula propagated by the Deputy President will lead to marginalisation of some counties.

“If we say other areas should not get development, we will be wrong,” Igembe South MP Paul Mwirigi, who led the team, said.

The Meru leaders emphasized their stand on the revenue sharing formula is not an act of defiance to the second in command.

The Igembe South MP who spoke on behalf of his counterparts pointed out that their stand has nothing associated with the alleged rift talks between Gachagua and his boss.

“We support what at the president said on the need for oneness as we operate in the country,” Mwirigi added.

“We have not seen any split between the president and his deputy…in the DP seeing off the president to Korea, it means they are together,” he explained.

The legislators asserted that the talks on Revenue sharing formula are still premature saying they would be waiting for any legislative proposals to chart their final way forward.

“When there will be a proposal like that of BBI – which I supported, we will then give our position,” Imenti South MP Raheem Dawood said.

Mwirigi and Dawood were flanked by MPs Dorothy Ikiara, Mpuru Aburi, Julius Taituma, Dan Kili, and Moses Kirema.

