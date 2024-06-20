Official who died of overwork ‘Model of the Times’ – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Xu Limin, a county publicity official in Zhejiang province, has been posthumously given the title of “Model of the Times” by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Xu, a Party member, died in September 2022 at age 52 due to overwork.

His career was marked by a deep commitment to rural communities and cultural preservation. He served in various roles, including being a member of the Standing Committee of the Pujiang County Party Committee in Zhejiang, and head of the county’s publicity department.

Xu was a tireless advocate for the Shangshan culture, a Neolithic culture represented by the Shangshan archaeological site.

He spearheaded efforts to promote research, interpretation and national recognition of the culture, including securing exhibitions at the National Museum of China and inviting prominent scholars to contribute to the project.

His dedication resulted in the Shangshan site’s inclusion in China’s top”100 Archaeological Discoveries in 100 Years”. The Shangshan Archaeological Site Park was also selected for the national archaeological site park list.

Xu’s dedication extended beyond cultural preservation.

During his time as Party secretary of Yuzhai township in Pujiang, Xu witnessed residents suffering from water shortages.

He visited the reservoir construction site more than 100 times and eventually succeeded in building the Shenqingyuan Reservoir.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He also launched an online platform to swiftly respond to residents’ complaints and suggestions, which has now become a “golden name card” for enriching grassroots governance in Pujiang.

“Comrade Xu always did something that truly benefited common people wherever he went,” said Zhang Haiping, former director of the Yuzhai Township Agricultural Office.

“It’s like he intended to plant a seed at the place, make it sprout and bring benefits there.”

Xu’s story exemplifies dedication to public service and cultural preservation, earning him recognition as a “Model of the Times”, according to a statement issued by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

About The Author