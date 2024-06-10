Mama Ngina’s security not reinstated, Spokesperson says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – The Office of former President Uhuru Kenyatta has refuted claims that the security of Former First Lady Ngina Kenyatta was reinstated after its withdrawal in June 2023.

Director of Communication Kanze Dena said that security details and vehicles were withdrawn via a phone call last year and haven’t been reinstated.

“Contrary to media reports, security personnel haven’t been reinstated,” Dena stated, lamenting the lack of vehicles provided by President William Ruto’s administration, despite entitlements as a former First Lady.

Mama Ngina is the spouse to founding president the late Jomo Kenyatta who died in office in 1978.

She now relies on three vehicles from previous regimes, with fuel cards blocked since March 2023, and vehicle maintenance denied, Dena revealed.

Furthermore, benefits, equivalent to 50% of retired president’s, haven’t been accorded to the former First Lady as required by law.

According to Dena, the fourth president Uhuru Kenyatta’s office received only Sh28 million out of the allocated Sh655 million during the 2022/2023 financial year, comprising 4.4% of the total budget.

Dena highlighted the government’s failure to address the constitutional needs of the retired head of state during a press conference aimed at clarifying the situation at Kenyatta’s office.

Her statement follows assurances by Government Spokesman Issac Mwaura that the former president and his family were well taken care as per the law.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author