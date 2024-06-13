Ichungwah: Reason why Gachagua was denied military aircrafts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – In a surprising turn of events, it has emerged that the Ministry of Defence, under the leadership of Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, has denied Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua access to military aircraft.

This decision follows the Deputy President’s refusal to contribute to the maintenance costs of these aircraft, according to disclosures made by Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah before the National Assembly.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) had previously requested that the Office of the Deputy President allocate part of their travel budget to help cover the wear and tear costs associated with the use of military aircraft.

However, the Deputy President’s office declined this request, prompting CS Duale to implement a policy decision. Over the past year, the Ministry of Defence has spent approximately Sh500 million on travel for high-level state officials using military aircraft.

“KDF has written to the office of the DP and various offices requesting them to bear the burden of the wear and tear, but his office wrote back declining to share the cost,” Ichungwah stated. “This prompted the policy decision.”

Defence CS Duale clarified that unrestricted access to military aircraft is reserved exclusively for the President and First Lady Rachel Ruto.

In contrast, the Deputy President is entitled only to police aircraft, which are currently under maintenance. These aircraft, operated by Kenya Airforce pilots, are intended to ensure the Deputy President’s safety.

“The police aircraft for the Deputy President is still under maintenance. The Defence CS will have finalized the maintenance soon,” Ichungwah explained.

Ichungwah emphasized that the Office of the Deputy President, along with other high-level state offices, has been well-provisioned in the budget, including allocations for air travel.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Gachagua’s office has enough budget for air transportation, whether it be fixed air wing, helicopters, or even travel by sea or SGR (Standard Gauge Railway) or Coast Bus,” he remarked.

This situation came to light following a query by Nyando MP Jared Okello, who questioned the optics of the Deputy President taking a commercial flight to Mombasa.

Gachagua was seen boarding a Kenya Airways aircraft with his luggage, raising concerns about the dignity of his office.

“We have lately seen discordant voices, especially emanating from the Presidency, the Cabinet Secretaries, and others along that chain,” Okello stated.

“Whereas I would be least concerned about what happens within Kenya Kwanza, when this matter has the potential to create disunity within our country, I am very much concerned.”

In response, Ichungwah reassured the House that the Deputy President’s use of a commercial flight was not unprecedented, noting that even the President, during his tenure as Deputy President, had used Kenya Airways for official travel.

He also assured that the Deputy President was accompanied by his full security detail, including 14 officers comprising security and press service personnel.

“It’s not unusual for the DP to travel by our national carrier, Kenya Airways.I have witnessed our President use Kenya Airways, and he did so last week when he traveled to South Korea. He just didn’t post it,” Ichungwah said

Ichungwah underscored the necessity for top-level state officials to adopt austerity measures amidst challenging economic conditions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The Deputy President was very safe,” he said. “The President has emphasized that state officials should embrace austerity measures, including minimizing travel expenditures. We are in a tough economic situation.”

Ichungwah’s remarks highlight the broader context of budgetary constraints and the government’s commitment to fiscal prudence, even at the highest levels of state office.

About The Author