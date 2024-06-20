Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KANU party leader Gideon Moi. /FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

Gideon Moi says proposals in Finance Bill punitive

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 20 – Kenya African National Union (KANU) National Chairman Gideon Moi has faulted Kenya Kwanza government’s tax Proposals as outlined in the Finance Bill 2024.

According to Moi, the proposed amendments to certain clauses of the bill prescribing highly unpopular taxation measures have been cancelled out by other equally punitive proposals.

The former Baringo senator urged Members of Parliament to oppose the entire controversial Bill tabled before parliament for debate stating it will overburden tax payers.

He said that economists have already determined that the nation is experiencing challenges with expenditure rather than revenue.

“Increasing taxes in an attempt to address the budget deficit places an unnecessary burden on Kenyans. Therefore, the National Assembly must reject the Finance Bill, 2024, in its entirety. Economic experts agree that Kenya does not face a revenue problem but an expenditure issue,” urged Moi.

Moi stated that the Kenya kwanza Administration should prioritize Industrialization in order to achieve economic prosperity rather than implementing tax measures that overburdens Kenyans in efforts to progressively expand the tax base.

“To achieve economic prosperity, Kenya must prioritize Industrialization over Taxation. KRA fell short of its projected tax revenues despite aggressive taxation measures introduced by the Finance Bill, 2023, indicating that higher tax rates do not necessarily result in higher tax revenue.” he said.

The Chairperson of the National Assembly Committee on Finance and National Planning, Kimani Kuria on Tuesday presented the report on the 2024 Finance Bill to MPs for debate where the lawmakers will vote to either pass or reject the Bill next week.

Lawmakers from both the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio La Umoja will give their views on why the bill aimed at financing the Sh 3.99 Trillion budget should be approved or rejected.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt allocates Sh1bn to boost tea value addition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – The government will allocate Sh1 billion for the construction of two value addition and branding centres for Kenyan tea,...

10 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

New faces of protest – Kenya’s Gen Z anti-tax revolutionaries

A bold and new generation of young Kenyan protesters has emerged on the streets forcing the government to back down on some of a slew...

51 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to face Sh200bn shortfall should Finance Bill 2024 be rejected – Treasury

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Treasury has warned that the government is likely to face a Sh200 billion shortfall if the revenue-raising measures in...

56 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi’s ANC to merge with ruling UDA ahead of 2027 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 19 – Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress has endorsed a move to merge with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party....

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto vows to expand tea, coffee markets as he launches Gold tea

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – President William Ruto has pledged to continue looking for international market for tea and coffee exports.   Speaking during...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto announces establishment of Common User Facilities to enhance value of manufactured tea

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – President William Ruto has announced the establishment of Common User Facilities (CUF) to enhance value addition and branding in...

17 hours ago

Featured

A village that gives home to orphans affected by HIV/AIDS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19- When you hear the word ‘Nyumbani’ most Swahili speakers would understand it to mean home, a place where one lives...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sharp division as MPs debate Finance Bill 2024

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Sharp division took center stage as Members of Parliament debated the Finance Bill 2024 ahead of the voting o...

18 hours ago