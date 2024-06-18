Azimio Lawmakers Demand Release of Protesters Arrested During Finance Bill Demonstrations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 18 – A section of Azimio La Umoja lawmakers has called for the immediate release of protesters who were arrested during demonstrations across the Central Business District (CBD) against the Finance Bill 2024.

Dozens of protesters were detained on Monday while protesting the Finance Bill, which seeks to impose heavy taxes that they argue burden the public.

Despite the organizers of the demonstration notifying the police of their intention to stage protests, Nairobi Police Chief Adamson Bungei declared the protests illegal on Monday morning.

This decision set the stage for violent clashes, leading to the use of teargas.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and his Starehe counterpart Amos Mwago strongly criticized President William Ruto’s administration for attempting to silence dissenting voices regarding the bill’s proposals.

“This kind of government excess has been overtaken by time and is no longer acceptable. President William Ruto, Kenya is not your personal property, and you will not silence the people,” remarked Owino.

The Embakasi East MP emphasized that citizens have the right to protest, dismissing the proposed changes to the Finance Bill 2024 announced at the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary group meeting as mere ‘gimmicks.’

“We are not going to accept or take it lightly. We urge Kenyans to come out in numbers. The nationwide demonstrations should be held in a coordinated manner to show this regime that power belongs to the people,” Owino stated.

He criticized the proposed taxes in the Finance Bill, including the Eco levy and increased taxes on imported commodities, asserting that the opposition coalition will strongly oppose the bill.

“As you purport to only remove the taxation on locally produced goods but still raise the tax on imported goods, the common mwananchi will bear this burden as they consume all these goods,” said Owino.

Mwago echoed Owino’s sentiments, arguing that the Finance Bill 2024 fails to address the struggles of Kenyans, despite the changes announced by Finance Committee Chair Kimani Kuria.

“The provisions in the Finance Bill do not consider the plight of Kenyans. We support the people’s stance on the finance bill and reject it in totality. We also condemn the police for harassing people who are their supposed bosses,” Mwago declared.

The Starehe MP urged Kenyans to continue demonstrating until all controversial provisions in the Finance Bill are withdrawn.

