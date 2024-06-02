Connect with us

2 former defense ministers expelled from CPC

These decisions were reviewed and approved at a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held on Thursday, according to statements issued after the meeting.

BEIJING, China, Jun 29 — Former defense ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu have been expelled from the Communist Party of China and stripped of their qualification as delegates to the 20th CPC National Congress.

Due to their serious violations of discipline and laws, Li and Wei were placed under investigation in August and September last year, respectively, following clues uncovered during cases handled by the Discipline Inspection Commission of the Central Military Commission.

According to the statements, both Li and Wei seriously violated political and organizational discipline, and resisted organizational scrutiny.

An investigation has found that Li, who served as defense minister from March to October 2023, seriously breached political and organizational discipline. He sought improper benefits in personnel arrangements for himself and others.

Furthermore, Li exploited his position to benefit others and accepted large sums of money, and is suspected of taking bribes. He also gave money to others to seek improper benefits, and is suspected of offering bribes.

As a high-ranking official of the Party and the military, Li betrayed the Party’s original aspiration and its principles, Xinhua News Agency reported. His actions failed the trust of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC, and severely contaminated the political environment of the equipment sector in the military and the ethics of relevant industries.

Wei, Li’s predecessor, who was the defense minister from 2018 to March 2023, was found to have severely breached political and organizational discipline by helping others gain improper benefits in personnel arrangements.

Wei also accepted gifts and money in violation of regulations, exploited his position to benefit others and accepted large sums of money, and is suspected of taking bribes.

As a high-ranking official of the Party and the military, Wei lost his faith and loyalty, the Xinhua report said, noting that his actions failed the trust of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC, and severely tainted the political environment of the military.

These two former defense ministers brought enormous damage to the Party’s cause, the development of national defense and the armed forces, and the image of senior officials. Their violations are extremely serious in nature, have had a highly detrimental impact and done tremendous harm, according to the statements.

The CMC had already expelled Wei and Li from military service and deprived them of their rank of general.

