Presidential aspirant Reuben Kigame while unveiling his running mate Irene Ngendo, May 17, 2022. /COURTESY

August Elections

Kigame unveils Irene Ngendo as running mate in Aug Presidential election

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Presidential aspirant Reuben Kigame who is running on an independent ticket will compete against equal political stalwarts in the August polls after choosing Irene Ngendo Kamau as his running mate.

This is after he unveiled her on Tuesday after presenting her name to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Kagame who doubles as a gospel singer cum politician said he is confident he will transform the country if he is elected as President.

“Irene and I believe in the citizens of this country. We believe Kenyans deserve more than what we’ve been getting,” he stated.

Kagame has maintained that his presidential manifesto will be to ensure that Kenyans are not impoverished due to high government expenditure that leads to huge cost of living.

“The government’s expenditure should be directly translatable to an improved standard of living for the citizens, opportunities for everyone and a bright future for posterity,” Kagame said in a news press conference.

The presidential hopeful raised concerns on huge development projects which he mentioned that while they propel development, they have at the same time been a huge burden because of poor planning roll out.

“We are committed to the Utu philosophy and believe that people come before and above profits. Expressways are good as are SGRs but we ought not to do that while impoverishing citizens,” he said.

Kigame says although he lives with blindness as a disability, he has capacity to offer value-based leadership.

An instrumental quality required to uplift the lives of Kenyans including his fellow artists who have been denied their rightful gains through corruption.

He said the presidency in Kenya had been turned into a preserve for certain families and class of people.

