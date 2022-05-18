Connect with us

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati/FILE/CFM - Moses Muoki

August Elections

IEBC to register aspirants between May 29 and June 7

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya May 18- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said the Commission’s will register candidates to contest for various elective seats in a candidate registration exercise between May 29 to June 7, 2022.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that prior to the planned registration, returning officers shall hold pre-nomination meetings with aspirants, to brief them on the requirements and procedures for registration of candidates among others.

 “In this regard, the Commission shall hold a pre-nomination meeting with all the Presidential Aspirants (or their authorized representatives) on the 23rd of May 2022 at the Bomas of Kenya from 8:00 am,” Chebukati said Wednesday.

He added that aspirants for the other elective positions will be informed of dates for pre-nomination meetings by their respective Returning Officers.

 The electoral agency advised aspirants to familiarize themselves with the requirements for registration as candidates by making inquiries at the Commission’s County and Constituency offices.

IEBC noted that the list of supporters of at least 2000 registered voters in each of the majority of counties for all presidential aspirants must be accompanied by copies of the Supporters’ identification document.

It further stated that presidential and gubernatorial aspirants as well as their deputies who hold degrees from foreign Universities must obtain recognition and equation of their academic qualifications from the Commission for University Education before registration as candidates.

IEBC said that at the expiry of the of the window of the political parties and independent candidates to submit names of persons intending to participate in the August 9 polls, the commission received a total of 55 presidential aspirants, out of which 14 are political party Aspirants, one being a coalition political party Aspirant and 40 independent candidate aspirants.

In regard to the gubernatorial aspirants a total of 244 gubernatorial aspirants which comprises of 167 political party aspirants and 77 independent candidate Aspirants.

