Following consensus, Hassan Omar Hassan will be UDA’s gubernatorial flag bearer while Khamisi Mwaguya will take on his opponents in the senatorial race. /COURTESY

August Elections

UDA picks Hassan Omar as Mombasa gubernatorial candidate after consensus

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, April 13- The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) line up for the August 9 general elections in the Mombasa gubernatorial and parliamentary race is complete after successful negotiation between different candidate contesting for different positions.

Following consensus, Hassan Omar Hassan will be UDA’s gubernatorial flag bearer while Khamisi Mwaguya will take on his opponents in the senatorial race in the upcoming polls.

Fatma Bakari Barayan will represent the Deputy President William Ruto-led party in the Woman Representative position.

“We are glad the Mombasa UDA team has reached a consensus on Hassan Omar Hassan as its gubernatorial candidate and Fatma Bakari Barayan as the Women Rep. contestant,” DP Ruto said in a statement Wednesday.

In regards to the parliamentary race, Ruto said that the Nyali MP seat will be filled with the incumbent Mohamed Ali while Mbarak Hamid will represent the party in Kisauni constituency.

Others include; Karisa Nzai Mnyika (Jomvu), Isaac Malilah (Changamwe), Omar Shallo (Mvita) and Mohamed Mwahima (Likoni).

This means that UDA will not hold the party primaries in these areas when it rolls out the exercise on Thursday April 14.

On Wednesday UDA’s National Election Board said that Eight million UDA registered members are expected to participate in the party’s nomination exercise that has been dubbed a “mini-election”.

The Party’s NEB Chairperson Anthony Mwaura disclosed that the exercise will be conducted in 36 counties in 15, 000 polling stations across the country.

“This will be a nominations exercise like no other. It is the first nominations exercise where international observers have shown interest in participating in, it will also be the nominations where a political party has committed to respect the will of the people,” he said.

The voting exercise will begin at 6.00am and conclude at 5.00pm paving way for the vote counting exercise.

Party members will be voting for candidates in 981 electoral seats which are up for grabs.

