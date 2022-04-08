Connect with us

Kisumu residents protest to demand free and fair nominations in ODM on April 8, 2022.

Protests in Kisumu, Homa Bay against direct nominations in ODM

KISUMU, Kenya Apr 8 – There were protests in Kisumu and Homa Bay counties on Friday as locals demanded democratic nominations in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

In Kisumu, demonstrators waving placards while marching in Katito and Sondu markets in Nyakach Sub County.

The demonstrators said they are against the issuance of a direct ticket to the area MP Aduma Owuor.

A candidate for ODM parliamentary seat in the Constituency Eng Vincent Kodera says what ODM party is doing is not democratic.

Kodera says he paid the nominations fee and was looking ahead to taking part in the party primaries.

“We were shocked to learn of a secret opinion poll that placed the incumbent ahead,” he said.

The demonstrators say the parameters of the opinion poll have not been shared with them.

“We won’t be hoodwinked with these cooked opinion polls,” says a protester.

They are rooting for nominations, especially balloting.

In Homa Bay, the demonstrators lit bonfires next to the road to protest against the issuance of a certificate to area MP Opondo Kaluma.

Police used dialogue to quell the protesters who wanted to barricade the Homa Bay Kisumu road.

Jecton Ochieng says ODM party is giving its supporters a raw deal in nominations.

“The party is pushing down our throats candidates we don’t like. They should allow us to make the choice,” he said.

