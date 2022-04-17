Mutula Kilonzo says Kalonzo undermined in Azimio-OKA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – Wiper Party is still unsettled in the Azimio One Kenya Alliance even as they put up a brave face ahead of the August elections.

Recent steps that the jumbo movement has been making has consistently been rubbing the lieutenants of the party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, the wrong way.

The cat is out of the bag that Wiper Party wants nothing less of a running mate position in the Azimio One Kenya Alliance to be handed over their party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

The unveiling of the Azimio One Kenya Alliance council member team has however thrown the spanner to the works that maybe the most coveted position may not be guaranteed.

While Jubilee Party Leader President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga have been given the chairman of the council and the party leader respectively, Musyoka has been listed as a mere leader.

Wiper Deputy Vice Chairperson Mutula Kilonzo now feels that the position undermines their party leader Musyoka in the three-legged agreement in the massive movement.

“The minute Kalonzo agreed to join Azimio and forfeit his ambitions.We believed that ideally he negotiated for the deputy president so that then you deal with his constituents.Now in the absence of a deputy president then we have to be an explanation,” he stated.

“That explanation is not forthcoming and delay in making the decision either way,is very jittery,” he added.

Wiper Party is questioning why President Kenyatta has been handed a top slot in the council three months to his retirement, yet their party leader has been equated with the likes of Muranga Women Rep Sabina Chege in the council.

“It’s very strange in true respect to have a retiring president chairing a council where you have a sitting president. Everyone is worried from the past that these documents don’t mean anything after the elections,” he said.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua a key ally of Musyoka decried the move to have their party leader as a mere member saying the political outfit is feeling shortchanged.

“The party leader is not comfortable with the position that you have given him,” stated Wambua.

Even though it still early for the jumbo movement to declare a running mate,the party still feels there lies a plot to deny them the post at the last minute.

“We call on Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya to declare my party leader Kalonzo Musyoka as the deputy president of this coalition,” said Makau.

Already a technocrat team has been formed to give guidance on who among the top contenders for the running mate post in the 26 political party within the Azimio One Kenya Alliance should be given the slot.

The team has been given the mandate to conduct scientific opinion polls to give guidance on who will steer the government hand in hand with Odinga,should he clinch the top seat in government come August 9th.

Musyoka has been termed the best candidate to be given the slot given the vote rich Ukambani block numbers he brings on the table.

However, the talks that the position might be yielded to the Mt Kenya region so as to reap heavily from the vote rich block has spoiled the matrix for him.