IEBC reschedules meeting to unlock running mate deadline, cites Kibaki’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 25-The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has postponed the meeting with political parties on the sticky issue of timelines for the presentation of names for the running mate and Deputy Governor slots.

The electoral commission postponed the meeting citing engagements occasioned by the demise of former president Mwai Kibaki.

“The commission hereby defers the meeting that it had invited you to attend (on 25th April 2022) to 26th April 2022 at 10;00 am,” said the commission Chair Wafula Chebukati in a statement.

The meeting today was aimed at unlocking the deadlock on the timelines that presidential and gubernatorial aspirants are supposed to unveil their running mates and deputies respectively.

The point of departure between IEBC and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya is the deadline by the commission for presidential flagbearer to name their deputies by April 28th.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya secretary Junet Mohamed who had already made his way to the meeting stated that despite the postponement of the meeting they had discussions with the rest of the commissioners and so far there was progress.

“We have discussed the matter and put our points forward and tomorrow we will sit with them together with the Chairman. There is good progress we have made and tomorrow we will share the details of how we will deal with this matter,” said Mohamed.

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya argues that that since presidential aspirants become candidates after the first week of June, the commission can only receive the names of the running mate after the aspirant officially becomes a candidate.

“The actual timeline for submission of the names of running mates is between Sunday 29th May 2022 to Monday 6th June 2022 when, as per your previous directives, nomination papers shall be delivered by each candidate to yourself as Chairperson of the Commission,”said the Raila Odinga Presidential secretariat spokesperson Makau Mutua.

The poll agency has however defended its timelines citing several constitutional and legal provisions.

The Chebukati led commission for instance stated that the April 28 timeline provides them more time to vet candidates on educational and ethical grounds ahead of certifying them.

“It is noteworthy that some of the requirements for candidature such as educational qualifications and citizenship would necessitate seeking information from other government agencies. This objective cannot be attained if the deputy presidential candidates’ particulars are only presented to the commission on the date of registration,” said Chebukati in a letter copied to Azimio coalition.

If the consultation meeting fails to unlock the stalemate on the matter then Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga will have until close of business on Thursday to make public the names of their running mates.

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance council has already formed an advisory panel to recommend possible running mates for Odinga ahead of the August polls.

In a statement read by Azimio la Umoja council secretary general, the council said that the technocrat team will guide the jumbo movement.

“We have mandated an advisory panel to recommend suitable candidates for running mate. The Council also resolve to appoint an advisory panel to recommend suitable candidates for the running mate slot,” Mohamed said.

The issue of a running mate has been a major headache in the mega movement threatening fallouts within the coalition.

Musyoka and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua have openly expressed a desire to deputize Odinga.

The Wiper Leader has gone to the extent of insisting he deserves the position having dropped his bid for the third time in favor of Odinga.

“That issue has not been resolved. But clearly having dropped my presidential ambition and by the way, I was very ready it is a legitimate expectation that I should be the running mate. Even then, it has not been decided. It has not even been discussed,” Musyoka said.

Others linked to the position is Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua with her possibility being boosted by the fact she hails from Mt Kenya.