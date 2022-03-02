Connect with us

South Migirango Member of Parliament Sylvanus Osoro said Raila Odinga had betrayed Kalonzo Musyoka several times before hence the Wiper leader will need to be cautious while dealing with the ODM leader/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kalonzo must resist coercion to join Azimio: Kenya Kwanza

Published

KISII, Kenya, Feb 2 — Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka should not be forced to join Azimio La Umoja.

Leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza formation say the political move made by the former Vice President should be self-driven and informed by the aspirations of the people.

They said no politician trusts ODM Leader Raila Odinga in the honouring of his word.

They were speaking on Wednesday in Kisii and Nyamira Counties when Ford Kenya Leader Moses Wetang’ula held various rallies in West Mugirango, South Mugirango and Nyaribari Chache.

Other leaders present were MPs Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango), Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka Nithi) and Majimbo Kalasinga (Kabucha

“It is unfortunate that Musyoka has been betrayed more than once by Odinga. He should not trust him again,” said Osoro.

Wetang’ula said Kenya Kwanza was committed to changing the face of Kenya.

“We will liberate our country and make it more habitable to everyone,” he noted.

On his part, Prof Kindiki said President Uhuru Kenyatta should keep off the politics of succession.

He said the President was messing up the country by coercing Kenyans to rally behind one presidential candidate.

“Do not divide the country at a time when you are retiring from the office,” he said.

The Tharaka Nithi pleaded with President Kenyatta not to reduce himself to the level of a political campaign manager.

“Leave the office with respect the same way your predecessor did,” he added.

Wetang’ula said if President Kenyatta does not vacate the campaigning of Odinga, then “we shall deal with you like any other political activist”.

In this article:
