Pupils at Moi Primary school in Nakuru display their KCPE examination results on March 28, 2022 when they were released.

Here are KCPE stars for 2021

Magata Bruce Mackenzie topped the 2021 KCPE examinations with 428 marks.
Ashley Kerubo Momanyi was the second top student in the 2021 KCPE exams with 427 marks.
Gard Gacherun of Moi Primary School, Nakuru scored 424 marks in the 2021 KCPE examinations.

