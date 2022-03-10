Are they heading to Azimio?

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – There are reports that Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is set to join Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja bandwagon.

The former Vice President was on Thursday morning reported to have held a meeting with KANU Chairman Senator Gideon Moi and Jimi Kibaki of the New Democrats Party.

Details of the meeting remain scanty but sources say they deliberated on the advantages and disadvantages of joining Raila.

None of them or their aides was immediately available to confirm details of the meeting but a source said, “Kalonzo is joining Azimio, he will work with Raia.”

Kalonzo has, however, made it clear he will only join Azimio if Raila agrees to drop his presidential ambitions to honour their 2017 deal