Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Bogdan Gaicki rests in the rubble of his home as family members help sort through the tornado damage after extreme weather hit the region on December 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky © AFP/File / Brendan Smialowski

Cimate Change

Are tornadoes linked to climate change? The science isn’t yet definite

Published

Washington, United States, Dec 14 – Was climate change behind the recent tornadoes that killed dozens of people and wrought a trail of destruction through five American states?

Higher temperatures might create more favorable conditions for these violent storms, but for now, scientists remain cautious about drawing a direct connection.

While research has firmly linked recent extreme weather events to global warming — from this summer’s heatwaves in North America to flooding in western Europe — there remain important gaps in the scientific understanding of twisters and how they relate to climate.

“At least in the past few decades, we have seen a trend towards more favorable conditions,” especially in winter in the country’s midwest and southeast, John Allen, a climatologist at Central Michigan University, told AFP.

But “it is misleading to attribute this event to climate change,” he added.

James Elsner, professor of climatology at Florida State University, draws a comparison with what we know about the connection between fog and car crashes: foggy conditions on the road are associated with a higher number of accidents, but individual crashes in heavy fog aren’t always due to poor visibility.

In the same vein, knowing what the link is between climate change and tornadoes with more certainty requires further investigation.

This is where the field of “attribution science,” which has made enormous strides in recent years, comes in.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The idea is to feed climate data into computer models to analyze the probability specific extreme weather events would have occurred in a world without human-driven climate change, versus the world we live in today.

But such studies take time to carry out and are particularly tricky for tornadoes, which are more difficult to model than other extreme weather phenomena because of a relative lack of data.

It’s even too early to say for sure that climate change will increase the frequency of winter twisters.

“I think you could probably argue that seems to be the way the evidence is pointing. But I don’t think we’re at the point now where we can definitively say ‘yes, this is climate change,’” said Allen.

The latest United Nations Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) report underlined there was “low confidence” on a link between global warming and small-scale phenomena such as tornadoes, both in observed trends and in projections.

– Shifting patterns –

The average number of tornadoes per year in the United States has not increased in recent years, hovering around 1,300, with most occurring in spring.

“Most months have shown a decline in the number of tornadoes and the number of days hosting tornadoes over the last, say 30 years or even 40 years,” said Jeff Trapp, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Illinois.

The exception, he says, are the months of December and January, which have seen increases in tornado activity over the same period — a result that is at least “consistent” with a “potential climate explanation.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tornadoes form from thunderstorms, when warm, moist air encounters colder falling air with rain or hail. This creates spinning air currents that start out horizontal and may become vertical.

In recent years, “What we do tend to see is a higher likelihood of having warm days during the cool season, that could support thunderstorms and tornadoes,” said Trapp.

What’s more, when tornadoes do form, the outbreaks have become more clustered, even though the sum total across the year is about the same, said Chiara Lepore, a researcher at Columbia University.

Finally, scientists note an eastward shift in the so-called “Tornado Alley,” with more storms likely to hit Arkansas, Mississippi, or Tennessee — all three of which were affected this weekend.

– What to expect next? –

The problem researchers have in studying tornadoes is that they are fleeting and small in size and they are hard to “see” on climate models, unlike bigger events like hurricanes or heat waves.

Scientists, therefore, can only study changes in the conditions potentially favorable to them forming.

A recent study found that for every degree Celsius of warming, there is an increase of between 14 to 25 percent in severe thunderstorm likelihood over the United States.

But it’s still difficult to infer how this would translate to more tornadoes, said Lepore, the study’s lead author.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to another forthcoming modeling paper co-authored by Trapp, “tornadoes may become more powerful in future climate,” he said.

However, very violent tornadoes will remain “rare events,” rather than a “new normal,” he predicted.

“We’re in the early stages of trying to understand the link between climate change and what we call severe local storms,” including tornadoes and hail storms, said Elsner.

“But in the next five or 10 years, I think you’re going to see some real advances.”

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

US tornado deaths rise to 88, Biden to survey damage in Kentucky

Mayfield (United States) (AFP), Dec 11 – Kentucky officials voiced relief Monday that dozens of workers at a candle factory appear to have survived...

9 hours ago

World

UN says aid needs will surge in 2022 amid pandemic, conflict

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 2 – The UN warned Thursday that the need for humanitarian aid was skyrocketing worldwide, as the pandemic continues to rage,...

December 2, 2021

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

Governor Kibwana roots for localized climate action to promote resilience

WOTE, Kenya, Nov 26 – Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana has called for timely locally-led climate action to cushion rural communities from effects of...

November 26, 2021

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

LIVE: Kenya’s inaugural sub-national climate summit kicks off in Makueni

WOTE, Kenya, Nov 24 – The 7th Devolution Conference has kicked off in Makueni where participants will seek consensus on county-level mitigation measures to...

November 24, 2021

Cimate Change

Climate change risks health, safety of more than 1.2 billion young people – COP26

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – Almost all of the current generation of 1.2 billion adolescents aged 10-19 are exposed to at least one climate...

November 10, 2021

World

Obama says youth ‘right to be frustrated’ at climate inaction

Glasgow (AFP), Nov 8 – Former US President Barack Obama said Monday he understood why young people were “frustrated” with climate inaction from leaders...

November 8, 2021

Africa

China responds to climate support calls by African countries

All ayes have turned to Scotland’s most populous City Glasgow as world leaders, negotiators and industry players begin the 26th UN Climate Change Conference...

November 7, 2021

Fifth Estate

COP26: Sustainable Irrigation key to Kenya’s Climate Change response

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNCCC), also known as COP26, is currently underway in Glasgow, Scotland. Key on the agenda is accelerated...

November 4, 2021