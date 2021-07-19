Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Search teams found the wreckage of the plane, which had 28 people on board, near the coastal town of Palana

World

19 bodies found from plane crash in far eastern Russia

Published

Moscow (AFP), Jul 7 – A search team found the remains of 19 people Wednesday after a passenger plane crashed in Russia’s remote far eastern Kamchatka peninsula and the governor promised relatives “all necessary help.”

The An-26 plane flying from Kamchatka’s main city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the coastal town of Palana with 28 people on board disappeared and crashed on Tuesday.

Search teams later found wreckage of the plane near Palana after it was believed to have flown into a cliff.

“Fragments of 19 bodies have been found,” the regional branch of the emergencies ministry said in a statement.

The 28 people on board included six crew and 22 passengers, including two minors. All were presumed dead.

More than 50 people combed the coast of the Okhotsk Sea, officials said.

The search operation — complicated by fog, strong winds and waves — was halted for the night.

Search teams found the wreckage of the plane, which had 28 people on board, near the coastal town of Palana © RUSSIAN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS MINISTRY/AFP

Kamchatka is a vast peninsula popular with adventure tourists for its abundant wildlife, live volcanoes and black sand beaches.

Governor Vladimir Solodov declared a three-day mourning period beginning Wednesday and said families of the victims would receive 3.5 million rubles ($47,000).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In Palana, Solodov also met with relatives of those killed in the crash and promised them “all necessary help.”

He said authorities would “do everything to help them live through this tragedy,” his office quoted him as saying.

In a telegram to the Kamchatka governor, President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences.

Officials have said the plane — built in 1982 — was in good condition and passed safety checks.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes and incidents, said it was looking at three potential causes of the accident: poor weather conditions, technical malfunctions, or pilot error.

An-26 planes, which were manufactured from 1969 until 1986 during the Soviet era and are still used throughout the former USSR for civilian and military transport, have been involved in a number of accidents in recent years.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Storm Elsa moving on Florida after battering Cuba

Miami (AFP), Jul 5 – As it moved toward Florida’s Gulf Coast early Wednesday, Elsa weakened to a tropical storm, though it still barreled...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Armed and dangerous Corporal Caroline Kangogo

NAIROBI, Kenya, 7 July 2021 – Police are looking for a female police officer accused of killing two people, among them her colleague in...

2 hours ago

Headlines

I will provide for my unborn baby: Lusaka

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has offered to provide upkeep for his unborn child after a pregnant woman sued him...

2 hours ago

Fifth Estate

CJ Koome’s speech during inaugural sitting of the Supreme Court

I extend my appreciation and gratitude to everyone, representatives of the various actors and state organs in the justice sector, learned counsel, members of...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

China’s vaccination drive inspires world to combat COVID-19, says Kenyan scholar

NAIROBI, July 7 (Xinhua) — The significant milestone China has attained in inoculating its citizens against COVID-19 has invigorated efforts to contain the pandemic...

4 hours ago

County News

Uhuru’s Nairobi night tour; opens 5 hospitals

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday night commissioned five new hospitals in Nairobi County and directed them to offer 24...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Intel and JWL team up to offer teacher training in marginalized areas

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – 100 Teachers from 26 local schools in marginalized communities of the Kalobeyei settlement and Kakuma Refugee Camp in the...

6 hours ago

World

Passenger plane wreckage found in eastern Russia, 28 feared dead

Moscow (AFP), Jul 6 – Search teams on Tuesday found wreckage of a passenger plane carrying 28 people that had disappeared in Russia’s remote...

21 hours ago