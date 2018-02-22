What Being The Head of The Home Means
Many men love to lay claim of them being the head of the home, but the head of the home is not a title but a function. Being the head of the home means…...
Many men love to lay claim of them being the head of the home, but the head of the home is not a title but a function. Being the head of the home means…...
1. Your family has leadership with you and wife at the helm. 2. Your wife is proud to bear your name, to be called your Mrs. 3. Your son wants to grow up to...
1. She makes her own money. A man doesn’t impress her by showing off his money. She is attracted by a man’s character and substance. 2. She is not afraid to express her feelings....
Written by Yvonne Kanyi for MumsVillage Going on a trip this holiday? Yayy! Finally you can get to relax, but only so much if baby is coming along. I don’t know about you...
1. “Makes you grow up” You start letting go of some habits and going to certain places. You start spending more time at home, watching your baby becomes your idea of fun. You cannot...
If you’ve ever been curious about how quick your hands can move, try changing a newborn’s diaper at 3:30AM while they scream bloody murder. The piercing shrill in the still night will send anyone...
Kim Kardashian West’s surrogate is reportedly three months pregnant, meaning the newest addition to her family could be here in January. The 36-year-old reality star already has four-year-old daughter North and 19-month-old son Saint...
by April McCormick Having a happy family, marriage and personal life takes work and balance. Lots of it … My husband and I were so happy and carefree before children … We took...
Madonna has shared her first family photograph of her adopted children Esther, Stella, David and mercy on social media, although Rocco and Lourdes were not captured in the picture. Madonna has shared her first...
By Wangeci Kanyeki When was the last time you appreciated your mother? Mums, mother figures such as guardians and caregivers often go unappreciated yet we are who we are today because of what...