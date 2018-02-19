Milk spas and manicures: A Hong Kong dog’s life
For Hong Kong poodle Cream, grooming goes way beyond a brush and toe-clip — her deluxe once-a-month pampering includes lavender oxygen therapy and a milk bath. As the city welcomes the Year of the...
Thigh-high Ugg boots, post-Weinstein men paraded as dogs, pigs and dinosaurs and a tartan army of plaids and check — as Paris men’s fashion week ends Sunday, we look back on the big trends...
Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage on Tuesday urged fans of the series to stop buying huskies because of their similarity to fearsome “direwolves”, as many were being quickly abandoned. “To all Game of...
Taiwan has banned the eating of dogs and cats, lawmakers said Wednesday, as pressure grows to improve animal welfare after a spate of cruelty cases that stirred public outrage. Parliament passed legislation to outlaw...
Dogs can sniff out cancer from a piece of cloth which had touched the breast of a woman with a tumour, researchers said Friday, announcing the results of an unusual, but promising, diagnostic trial....
A new restaurant has been serving posh grub to dogs. An eatery in St Luke’s in Glasgow, Winged Ox, has now opened its doors to canines and has developed a menu that caters specifically...
A new app like the Tinder dating app has been created to get lonely dog owners and their pups matched up. Sniffr launches in Britain this summer and allows people to create a profile...
Smoking is bad for pets too, the University of Glasgow said Tuesday, citing an ongoing study into the effects of second-hand smoke on dogs and cats. Research under way at the Scottish institution has...
Dogs do not like people who are mean to their owners, Japanese researchers said Friday, and will refuse food offered by people who have snubbed their master. The findings reveal that canines have the...
The secret to puppy love is in the eyes, researchers said Thursday after studying how that locking gaze boosts the love hormone, oxytocin, in both dogs and people. The study by Japanese researchers in...