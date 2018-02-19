Tagged: dogs

12 Apr, 2017

Taiwan bans eating dogs and cats

Taiwan has banned the eating of dogs and cats, lawmakers said Wednesday, as pressure grows to improve animal welfare after a spate of cruelty cases that stirred public outrage. Parliament passed legislation to outlaw...

17 Apr, 2015

Eye contact helped dogs become our friends

The secret to puppy love is in the eyes, researchers said Thursday after studying how that locking gaze boosts the love hormone, oxytocin, in both dogs and people. The study by Japanese researchers in...

