Can a marriage with your affair partner last?
By Leandie Buys Can an affair lead to a successful marriage? Is it possible for a couple who got together through an affair to build a long-lasting relationship? Many of the clients that I...
By Leandie Buys Can an affair lead to a successful marriage? Is it possible for a couple who got together through an affair to build a long-lasting relationship? Many of the clients that I...
1. Don’t expect your partner to know he/she has offended you if you don’t say it. Stop holding your hurt inside of you; if you do, you will resent your partner thinking he/she doesn’t...
By Alfredo Corona Ladies, if you don’t already think like the following woman does, start now… Guys, if the following woman is any indication of how women approach divorce, then you’re all screwed. Learn...
by Kristian Henderson My husband didn’t make me happy, so we divorced. Simply put, I blamed him for my unhappiness … He didn’t make me feel loved, appreciated or valued. I complained that he...
An Indian court has given a woman permission to divorce her husband because their home did not have a toilet, forcing her to seek relief outdoors. The family court in the northwestern state of...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce is reportedly “off”. The couple – who split in September 2016 after two years of marriage and a decade of dating – are thought to have put their...
When children live through a contentious divorce or separation by their parents, the fallout appears to harm their health for decades, even into adulthood, researchers said Monday. The study involved 201 healthy adults who...
Brad Pitt has admitted heavy drinking helped ruin his marriage and revealed he is teetotal and in therapy in his first interview since his shock split from Angelina Jolie. Jolie, 41, filed for divorce...
Pop icon Janet Jackson reportedly asked for the locks to be changed on her apartment shortly before her split from Wissam Al Mana. The 50-year-old star separated from her husband of five years earlier...
The dating show boom that has swept the world’s television screens since the success of “Married at First Sight” may be coming to an end, experts predict. Now it is time to get divorced....