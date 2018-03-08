Tagged: Beyonce

Entertainment

1 Feb, 2018

Chrissy Teigen bowed to Beyoncé

Chrissy Teigen has confessed to kneeling down in front of Beyoncé and calling her a “queen” when she met her at the Grammys earlier this week. Chrissy Teigen bowed down to Beyoncé at the...

Entertainment

30 Nov, 2017

Jay-Z ‘uncomfortable’ with Beyonce’s album

Jay-Z has admitted he was “uncomfortable” listening to Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ album, which detailed his infidelity. The 36-year-old singer released the candid album last year, which featured tracks that addressed problems the pair had been...

Fashion & Beauty

24 Nov, 2017

Beyonce releases festive fashion range

Beyonce has released a festive fashion range, which includes sweaters, t-shirts and onesies, as well as a childrens range, phone accessories and gift wrap. The 36-year-old singer has launched a new holiday collection ahead...

