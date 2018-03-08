Beyoncé teases new alter ego
Beyoncé has teased new music after appearing to unveil her latest alter ego. The ‘Crazy In Love’ singer has gone under the musical creations Sasha Fierce, Yonce and Mrs. Carter in the past and...
Beyoncé has teased new music after appearing to unveil her latest alter ego. The ‘Crazy In Love’ singer has gone under the musical creations Sasha Fierce, Yonce and Mrs. Carter in the past and...
Chrissy Teigen has confessed to kneeling down in front of Beyoncé and calling her a “queen” when she met her at the Grammys earlier this week. Chrissy Teigen bowed down to Beyoncé at the...
Beyoncé is a “very involved” mother to her brood. The 36-year-old musician has daughter Blue Ivy, six, and twins Rumi and Sir, seven months, with her husband and rapper Jay-Z, and although she is...
Beyonce, Eminem and The Weeknd will headline Coachella, promoters announced Tuesday, marking the first time that no rock act will be among the main attractions at the leading festival. Coachella, which has turned into...
Beyonce, with little argument one of the top stars in pop music, Monday ended an unlikely drought — nine years since she had a number-one US song. Beyonce hit the top of the Billboard...
Jay-Z has admitted he was “uncomfortable” listening to Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ album, which detailed his infidelity. The 36-year-old singer released the candid album last year, which featured tracks that addressed problems the pair had been...
Beyonce has released a festive fashion range, which includes sweaters, t-shirts and onesies, as well as a childrens range, phone accessories and gift wrap. The 36-year-old singer has launched a new holiday collection ahead...
Beyonce is the highest-paid woman in music this year. The 36-year-old pop star dropped to second place on Forbes’ annual rankings last year, but regained the top spot this time around with estimated earnings...
Beyonce is set to voice Simba’s childhood friend turned love interest Nala in the live-action remake of Disney’s “The Lion King,” the singer and studio announced Wednesday. The 36-year-old pop megastar confirmed the long-rumored...
Beyonce will donate the proceeds of her new song, a remix of J Balvin and Willy William’s hit ‘Mi Gente’, to the hurricane relief efforts following several devastations around the world. Beyonce has released...